Vinculum’s Vin eRetail named AWS Supply Chain Competency Launch Partner

Makati, Philippines, 2022-Sep-17 — /EPR Network/ — Vinculum Group, a leading omnichannel Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, today announced that the company is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Supply Chain Competency launch partner with the Amazon Partner Network (APN). AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for organisations of all sizes – from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep technical expertise and proven customer success in specialised areas across industry, use case, and workload. These AWS Partners are vetted and validated against a high bar to achieve the AWS Competency designation. Vinculum, a global SaaS company enables brands to sell on any channel (marketplaces, webstore, offline stores, distributor, franchisees, multi-brand outlets, and social) and fulfill from any location (inventory in own stores, warehouse, third party logistics warehouses, marketplaces, stores, franchisees, or with distributors), enabling brands to adapt based on their respective use cases. Some key functionalities of Vinculum’s Vin eRetail software include – Syndicate product information and digital assets across webstores, marketplaces, and other sales channels; List and sell across webstores and online marketplaces globally, Manage orders, inventory, and shipping labels across channels, Automate warehouse processes & manage B-B and B-C orders, Enable fulfillment from stores, franchisees, and warehouses, AI-based module to manage returns and reconcile payments from marketplaces & Enable brands to set up a complete marketplace stack to onboard sellers, commission calculator, and offering dropship, B-B, B-C, and omnichannel fulfillment options. With a product stack trusted by 500+ global brands including market leaders like Page Industries, Skechers, Fab India, Bata, Titan, Harman, Fossil, Major Brands, Landmark Group, Dairy Farm Group, Decathlon, Clovia, as well as marketplaces like Nykaa & Purplle and quick commerce companies like Swiggy Instamart & Zepto, this announcement will strengthen Vinculum’s differentiation as an APN member with validated expertise and proven customer success in delivering supply chain solutions for companies of every size and segment.

Commenting on the announcement, Venkat Nott, Founder & CEO of Vinculum Group said, “We are proud to be named an AWS Supply Chain Competency launch partner. Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. This is a very strategic opportunity and gives us the opportunity to engage, leverage the AWS leadership, industry knowledge, and access to global AWS sales teams and customer base.”

About Vinculum Group – Vinculum is a Global Software Company enabling Omnichannel Retailing. We help brands and retailers to easily scale, reach and delight customers across channels globally. With a mission to help brands easily reach and delight customers globally, we manage over 6 million SKUs, serving over 30 countries with 150 global integrations and 80+ partners. For more information, please visit https://www.vinculumgroup.com/