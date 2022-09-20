Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market Analysis by Growth Rate, Size, Share, Types and Applications By Major Key Players 2028

Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Industry Overview

The global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market size was valued at USD 359.5 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the forecast period.

The increasing geriatric population across the globe and rising awareness regarding pulse electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy devices are anticipated to boost the market growth. Technological advancements, such as the development of narrow, miniaturized PEMF therapy devices using advanced materials are expected to secure the market position. The integration of telemedicine is expected to expand the application scope of these devices. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has emerged disrupting various healthcare and socio-economical aspects across the globe.

Road accidents and trauma mostly result in severe spinal injuries as well as delayed union & nonunion fractures, which require surgical treatment. The PEMF therapy devices promote the healing of bones during treatment of failed spinal fusions, delayed unions, fracture nonunion, and fresh fractures. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis causes about 8.9 million fractures annually. In addition, around 1.6 million hip fractures take place globally each year, and this number is projected to reach between 4.5 and 6.3 million by 2050. Hence, increasing cases of osteoporosis are expected to drive the demand for PEMF therapy devices.

Pulse electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy devices are safe and non-invasive with no significant side effects. PEMF therapy provides a novel alternative for the treatment of various musculoskeletal disorders. PEMF devices have been approved by the U.S. FDA to treat non-union fractures and cleared to treat post-operative osteoarthritis, plantar fasciitis, pain, and edema. These devices also have several benefits including reduction of chronic and acute pain related to several connective tissues, including bone, tendon, ligaments, cartilage injury as well as edema and inflammation control. Thus, the benefits of these devices are anticipated to accelerate market growth.

Lack of understanding of the mechanism of bone healing effect and poor experimental validation as achieved by PEMF therapy may limit market growth to some extent. The inadequate and inconclusive evidence along with the lack of support from the mainline clinical practice specialists has significantly limited the application scope of PEMF therapy devices. Although these devices are approved and regulated by the U.S. FDA, they need to be promoted and marketed as wellness products.

Pulse Electromagnetic Field Therapy Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Pulse Electromagnetic Field therapy devices market based on power, application, end-use, and region:

PEMF Therapy Devices Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Low Frequency

High Frequency

PEMF Therapy Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pain Relief

Bone Growth

Others

PEMF Therapy Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

PEMF Therapy Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

October 2018: NewMed, a subsidiary of Bedfont Scientific Limited, teamed up with experts to launch its new division and offer PEMF devices for healthcare specialists. The company’s several devices offer PEMF therapy at higher intensities for stimulating cellular repair to improve an individual’s overall body performance.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global pulse electromagnetic field therapy devices market:

Bedfont Scientific

Orthofix Holdings

I-Tech Medical Division

OSKA

Medithera

NiuDeSai

Nuage Health

Oxford Medical Instruments Health

Bemer, LLC

