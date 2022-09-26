Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecast 2028

Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Industry Overview

The global chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves market size was valued at USD 238.3 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2019 to 2028.

Increasing cancer prevalence across the globe is expected to boost the demand for chemotherapy, resulting in driving the market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various governments placed lockdown restrictions, resulting in the inability of the hospitals and health care centers to conduct cancer screenings and treatments. This resulted in hindering the overall examination conducted by the oncologists, thereby reducing the demand for chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves during the pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases increased rapidly in the U.S. in 2020, the duties of oncologists were shifted toward taking care of COVID-19 patients. This led to a delay in cancer surgeries, reduction in chemotherapy administrations, and in-person visits for cancer treatment. Doctors were instructed to initiate telehealth visits to protect cancer patients from coronavirus exposure. As a result, the demand for disposable gloves mandated for COVID-19 treatment witnessed growth but the demand for chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves decreased in the U.S. The use of cancer wards for the treatment of COVID-19 patients further declined the demand for chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves globally.

Various government and private organizations, market-based enterprises, and hospitals are working on innovative programs to create public awareness regarding cancer and the benefits of early detection through screening services. Rising awareness pertaining to various types of cancers and their causes is expected to contribute towards the early detection and diagnosis of disease. Survival rates of patients through radiotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted drug delivery are rising. According to research carried out by Lancet, a medical journal, the demand for chemotherapy is expected to rise from 9.8 million in 2018 to 15.0 million in 2040. Rising demand for chemotherapy is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market for chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

March 2021: V12 Health launched a new product line of chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves and TPET gloves.

Hartalega purchased land to expand its glove production facilities in Malaysia April 2019: Top Glove Corporation Bhd started the construction of several new factories, including 3 in Malaysia and 1 each in Thailand and Vietnam, which were completed by December 2020.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves market include:

Cardinal Health

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Ansell Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Tronex International, Inc.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Safeko

