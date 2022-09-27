COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

COVID-19 Clinical Trials Industry Overview

The global COVID-19 clinical trials market size is valued at 5.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The market is majorly driven by the rapid spread of coronavirus leading to a staggering number of deaths globally thus putting pressure on healthcare organizations to provide therapeutics/vaccines. The increasing research activities on a global scale are also creating demand for COVID-19 clinical trials, boosting the market growth. Factors such as globalization of clinical trials, demand for CROs to conduct clinical trials, and technological evolution, are further anticipated to drive growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), till June 24th, 2020, the virus had infected around 9.1 million people globally and had claimed more than 0.47 million lives with 80% cases in the U.S. and Europe overtaking China where the pandemic first began in December 2019. The U.S., Brazil, Russia, India, and the U.K. are the five most affected countries by the pandemic.

The WHO declared this disease as a pandemic due to the widespread scale of the outbreak and also warned that the worst of this is yet to come. Also, the United Nations stated that it is the worst global crisis since World War II. The current pandemic poses a severe health risk to the entire population. A key to successfully battling COVID-19 lies in clinical research. At present, almost all the major research-based pharmaceutical firms, numerous other biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, as well as research institutes are engaged in a race to develop an effective treatment against COVID-19. Hence, the regulators in the U.S. and Europe also offer various options for action and procedural facilitation to enable faster access to effective vaccines and drugs to combat the pandemic. For instance, in April 2020, the National Institute of Health together with the Foundation for the NIH (FNIH) launched a public-private partnership (ACTIV) to accelerate treatment and vaccine options for coronavirus.

The rapidly evolving threat owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 is impacting lives, communities, businesses, and industries around the world. With businesses shuttered, flights grounded, and participants scared to leave their homes, running clinical trials has become extremely difficult. Hence, the regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), China’s National Medical Products Administration, along with several other countries have issued guidelines for conducting trials during the outbreak of coronavirus, and are in complete support of incorporating virtual services. In March 2020, the WHO launched “Solidarity”, international clinical trials, to provide effective treatment against the coronavirus. It consists of comparing four treatment options with the standard of care to assess their effectiveness against the virus. In May, WHO also announced an international alliance for instantaneously developing several candidate vaccines to prevent the disease spread, calling this effort the Solidarity trial for vaccines.

COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global COVID-19 clinical trials market based on phase, product, and region:

COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Others

COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Therapeutics

Vaccines

COVID-19 Clinical Trials Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global COVID-19 Clinical Trials market include

Moderna, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences Inc.

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie Inc.

BioNTech SE

Novavax

Takeda

