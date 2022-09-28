Light Of The Moon Publishing Releases G.W. Mullins Alien / Paranormal Book “Aliens, Gods, and other Paranormal Native American Tales”

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — G.W. Mullins, author of the Best-Selling books, “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians” and “More Star People, Sky Gods And Other Paranormal Tales Of The Native American Indians” returns with a new collection of tales featuring Aliens, ghosts, star gods and the paranormal.

Light Of The Moon Publishing has released “Aliens, Gods, and other Paranormal Native American Tales” in Hardback ISBN: 978-1-958221-04-4, Paperback ISBN: 978-1-958221-05-1, and various eBook formats, which feature original art by award winning artist C.L. Hause. Contained in 208 pages, it is a huge collection of Native American history.

In Native American history, there have always been tales of the paranormal. Many of these tales featured Aliens, and Gods from other worlds. Many others, told stories of the undead and the ghosts of ones who had passed on to the land of the dead. These stories come from tribes all throughout North America. Many have similarities, despite being from tribes who had no contact or communication. There is no denying, the Indigenous People believed in the existence of the unknown.

G.W. Mullins has extensively researched the histories of the Native American Indians, and delivered a collection which is a true companion to his previous books about Star People and Sky Gods. Included in this anthology, are a group of collected works from the well-known, to the often-forgotten tribes. The tales included within this book, feature some of the most familiar and popular recorded… Aliens, Gods, The Dead and all things Paranormal.

Among the stories included in this book are: The Star Feathers, The Nûñnë’hï And Other Spirit Folk, The Ghost Woman, The Gods and the Six Regions, Wíshakon and His Friend Visit the Plėthoak (Thunderers), The Raven Mocker, The Giants from the West, The Young Woman and Thunder, Tsuwe’nähï: A Legend of Pilot Knob, When the Storm God Rides, Qalagánguasê, Who Passed to the Land of Ghosts, The Deserted Village, The Boy from the Bottom of the Sea, Who Frightened the People of the House to Death, The Water Cannibals, Átahsaia, the Cannibal Demon, The Twelve Stars, The Man Who Married the Thunder’s Sister, The Maiden Who Loved a Star, The Man Who Became a Star, Tsul’kälû, the Slant-eyed Giant, The Woman with the Iron Tail, The Evil Water Spirits, The Great Leech of Tlanusi’yï, A Man Chased by the Ancient of Lizards, The Origin of Death, The Giant Cloud-Swallower, Kumagdlak and the Living Arrows, The Stick That Sang, The Tsundige’wï, The Ice Man, The Thunder Spirits, The Walking Stone, and many more.

For further information, on his writing visit G.W. Mullins’ web site at http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. For information on the art of C.L. Hause visit his web site at https://clhauseart.wixsite.com/officialpage. Books by G.W. Mullins are available from Amazon.com, Kobo, Google Play Book Store, Books-A-Million, Target.com, Walmart.com, Barnes and Noble, Nook, Powell’s City of Books and many more locations world-wide.

G.W. Mullins is an Author, Photographer, and Entrepreneur of Native American / Cherokee descent. He has been a published author for over 11 years. His writing has focused on the paranormal and Native American studies.

Mullins has released several books on the history/stories/fables of the Native American Indians. Among his books are the extremely successful “Star People, Sky Gods and Other Tales of the Native American Indians,” “Story Teller An Anthology Of Folklore From The Native American Indians,” “The Native American Story Book – Stories Of The American Indians For Children Volumes 1-5,” “The Native American Cookbook,” and “Walking With Spirits Native American Myths, Legends, And Folklore Volumes 1 Thru 6.”

He has released the complete series of his Sci/fi Fantasy books “From The Dead Of Night,” including the Best-Selling titles – “Daniel Is Waiting” and “Daniel Returns.” His most recent work includes the series “Rise Of The Snow Queen featuring Book One The Polar Bear King” and “Book Two War Of The Witches.” Mullins’ latest releases include two young adult fantasy series, “Rise of the Darklighter Book One Dark Awakening” and the “Dream Walker” Book Series featuring “Enter the Sandman” & “Wide Awake In Dream Land.” Among his other releases are “Messages from The Other Side” (a nonfiction book about communication with the dead), and the soon to be released “Convergence” (a post-apocalyptic book multi-series event coming in winter 2022).

C.L. Hause is an award winning artist who possesses a Master Of Fine Arts Degree specializing in painting and drawing. He was the winner of the 2013 Johnny Hart Memorial Award as well of several others. He has always been inspired by nature, primitive and Native American design.