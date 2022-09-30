Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Equipment Maintenance Industry Overview

The global medical equipment maintenance market size was valued at USD 35.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Growing global demand for medical devices, rising prevalence of life-threatening diseases leading to higher diagnostic rates, and rising demand for the refurbished medical equipment are expected to drive the market for medical device maintenance during the forecast period. Currently, several medical devices such as syringe pumps, electrocardiographs, X-ray units, centrifuge, ventilator units, ultrasound, and autoclave are available in the healthcare industry. These are used for treatment, diagnosis, analysis, and educational purposes across the healthcare industry.

As most medical devices are sophisticated, complex, and expensive, their maintenance is a very critical task. Maintenance of medical devices ensures that the devices are error free and operating accurately. In addition, its role in reducing errors, calibration, and risk of contamination is expected to contribute to market growth. Moreover, in the coming years, the requirement of technological expertise in remote maintenance and management of devices is expected to grow. This trend, in turn, is anticipated to drive strategic decisions for the industry.

Furthermore, increasing global disposable income, rising medical device approvals, and growing adoption of new technologies in emerging countries are projected to further fuel the sales of medical devices, in turn, promoting the maintenance demand. Due to the growing geriatric population, higher expenditure is witnessed for remote patient monitoring devices. And these devices require higher maintenance, which is expected to carry on over the forecast period, thus contributing to the market revenue.

As per a survey carried out by the Population Reference Bureau in 2019, at present, there are over 52 million people in the U.S. aged 65 years and above. Whereas, this number is anticipated to increase to 61 million by 2027. The geriatric population presents a greater exposure to chronic conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, and other lifestyle chronic disorders. Hospitals and healthcare delivering facilities also significantly contribute to medical equipment maintenance revenue.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical equipment maintenance market based on equipment, service, and region:

Medical Equipment Maintenance Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Imaging Equipment

Electromedical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Other Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment Maintenance Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

Medical Equipment Maintenance Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Medical Equipment Maintenance market include

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic

Braun Melsungen AG

Aramark

BC Technical, Inc.

Alliance Medical Group

Althea Group

