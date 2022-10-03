Demand For Reciprocating Pumps Is Project Exhibiting A 6.6% CAGR During 2022-2032

Reciprocating Pumps Market Analysis by Flow Rate (Up to 100 m3/h, 100-300 m3/h, 300-800 m3/h, Above 800 m3/h), by Type (Piston, Plunger, Diaphragm), by End-Use Industry, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global reciprocating pumps market is estimated at USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Reciprocating Pumps Market Survey Report:

Xylem Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos

The Weir Group PLC

Alfa Laval AB

SPX Flow Inc.

IDEX Corporation

LEWA GmbH

Global Reciprocating Pumps Market Segments

By Flow Rate : Up to 100 m3/h 100-300 m3/h 300-800 m3/h Above 800 m3/h

By Type : Piston Plunger Diaphragm

By End-Use Industry : Oil & Gas Chemical Water Treatment Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverage Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What insights does the Reciprocating Pumps Market report provide to the readers?

Reciprocating Pumps fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Reciprocating Pumps player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Reciprocating Pumps in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Reciprocating Pumps.

The report covers following Reciprocating Pumps Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Reciprocating Pumps market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Reciprocating Pumps

Latest industry Analysis on Reciprocating Pumps Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Reciprocating Pumps Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Reciprocating Pumps demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Reciprocating Pumps major players

Reciprocating Pumps Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Reciprocating Pumps demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

