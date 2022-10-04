DevSecOps Market Outlook and Forecast Report By 2028

DevSecOps Industry Overview

The global DevSecOps market size was valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing need for highly secure and faster application delivery can be attributed to the promising growth prospects for the market. Factors such as the growing internet penetration rate and rise in cybercrimes are also expected to contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the continued rise in the number of businesses and applications migrating to the cloud, 5G rollouts, and Internet of Things deployments are also expected to favor the growth of the development, security, and operation (DevSecOps) market.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns and restrictions have had a moderate impact on the development, security, and operation market. As the pandemic disrupted business activities, businesses shifted their focus to cloud services to resume operations. Moreover, the sudden shift to work-from-home practices in the wake of the pandemic to ensure the safety of employees is further anticipated to drive the market growth. The rising number of cyberattacks in different verticals such as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, and retail and consumer goods is also expected to drive market growth.

The rising adoption of advanced technologies by small and medium enterprises and increased IT modernization efforts are expected to further create an opportunity for the market. Factors such as the rising demand for streamlining collaboration between teams, increased adoption of automation in software development and testing, heightened focus on security and compliance, and the rising adoption of microservices and service virtualization are also expected to work favorably for the market.

Rising investment in IT advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the internet of things, and BYOD across enterprises could drive the market over the forecast period. Large data volumes are being exchanged within an organization that requires security is anticipated to result in the increased adoption of DevSecOps. However, resistance to the adoption of new tools and technologies may hamper the growth of the market.

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Capado announced that it had acquired NewContext, a multi-cloud DevSecOps service provider.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global DevSecOps market include

CA Technologies

Copado

Google LLC

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

PaloAltoNetworks

Riverbed Technology

Synopsys

