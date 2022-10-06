Welding Consumables Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Colfax Corporation ,Fronius International GmbH, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global Welding Consumables Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Welding Consumables Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Welding consumables are materials that are used during the welding process to create the weld. This includes the electrode, which is used to create the arc that melts the metal, as well as the filler material, which is used to join the two pieces of metal together. Welding consumables also include the shielding gas, which protects the weld from contamination.

Key Trends:

Welding consumables technology is constantly evolving in order to meet the demands of the welding industry. The key trends in welding consumables technology are:

-The development of new and improved welding consumables.

-The development of new and improved welding processes.

-The development of new and improved welding equipment.

-The development of new and improved welding techniques.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the welding consumables market are as follows:

-The increasing demand for welding consumables in the automotive and construction industries

-The growing demand for high-quality welding consumables

-The need for welding consumables that can meet the demands of the ever-changing welding industry

-The increasing focus on research and development to improve the quality of welding consumables

-The need for welding consumables that are more environmentally friendly

Market Segmentation:

The global welding consumables market is segmented based on type, end-user industry, welding technique, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into stick electrodes, solid wires, flux cored wires, and SAW wires & fluxes. On the basis of end-user industry, it is categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, construction, energy, heavy machinery and others. Based on welding technique, it is divided into arc welding, resistance welding, oxy-fuel welding, laser-beam welding, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The key players operating in this market include Colfax Corporation, Fronius International GmbH, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kemppi Oy., Obara Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, The Lincoln Electric Company, Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd., and Voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH.

