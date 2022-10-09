Strong footfall at Career Launcher’s Study Abroad Fair 2022; Steep rise in students seeking higher-education options outside India

New Delhi, India, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Career Launcher, India’s leading edtech and competitive test preparation platform, entered into the Study Abroad segment through their first physical Study Abroad Fair 2022 in New Delhi at The Park Hotel, Connaught Place, on Saturday, 17th September. The Fair received a strong footfall of students seeking advice on study programs, career opportunities, fees, and scholarship details. The sought-after destinations remain the US, UK, Canada and Australia. Opening up of international travel post-pandemic, the resumption of physical classes, and the attraction of studying at an international university are all these factors attracting Indian students to look at study abroad options.

Career Launcher’s ‘Study Abroad Fair 2022’ was held to connect aspiring students with 50+ Universities from the US, UK, Canada and Australia. The day-long event was hosted for schools, college students, and working professionals.

The Fair, by design, ensured that every student was first counselled by Career Launcher Study Abroad Counsellors to get course and college recommendations based on their academics and profile parameters. The counselling ensured that the students interacted with the right-fit universities. The booths also included destination experts from the USA, Canada, UK and Australia and education loan experts who helped aspirants and their parents to resolve their specific queries related to career opportunities, scholarships and post-study work visas.

The Education Loan experts guided students and parents about the process and steps to avail of student loans. University admission representatives and study abroad consultants imparted the most current and authentic information to support students and parents in making the right decisions.

The Fair received fantastic feedback from attendees and their parents, who appreciated the initiative by Career Launcher. One of the parents at the Fair, Mr J.K. Khokhar, said “I came to the Fair for my daughter who has done her BBA from Manav Rachna International University, Faridabad. She is interested in pursuing a Master’s in Management in Canada or UK. There are a lot of universities at the fair offering multiple courses. It’s an excellent program for students as well as their parents. Our overall experience was very good.”

Saumya, a class 12th student, also shared her experience “I am aiming for a Bachelor’s in Psychology from abroad, and that’s why I attended the Fair. My experience was great! I got all the information and counselling that I needed, and now I would be applying to the relevant programs.”

Anubhav Seth, Associate Vice President – International Education, Career Launcher, said: “The footfall at our Study Abroad Fair has been unprecedented. Students came to the event prepared with specific questions for international university representatives. We also met a lot of outstation students who travelled to Delhi just to attend the event. We will very soon conduct our study abroad fairs across all major cities in India and simultaneously roll out the virtual edition of our fairs. It will ensure that every student who cannot attend the physical fairs for any reason is enabled with the correct information to kickstart their study abroad journey.”

