J & S Anand Offering Job Opportunities to Earn More for a Fulfilling Holiday Season

Allentown, PA, 2022-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — One of the top rated transportation companies in the state of Pennsylvania, J &S Anand Inc. has multiple openings for Class A CDL jobs in Philadelphia. Drivers with valid CDLs and experience of handling trucks for logistics firms can apply for these jobs to improve their work-life balance. They are required to drive in smaller circles than long distance truck driving.

The job responsibilities include pre-traveling safety checks for the vehicle, ensuring that all consignments have been loaded properly as per instructions, communicating the dispatch status to concerned teams, and driving the truck in compliance with road transportation laws and company policies.

Class A truck driver jobs in Philadelphia allow truckers to get back home every day after completing their assigned duties. The drivers working for J & S Anand Inc. are not required to stay in another city or just sleep in the vehicle because they are always in close proximity to their home.

Besides giving a sound work-life balance to its employees, the company also pays them well. The starting salary for an experienced driver is USD 1500 per week and more experienced drivers can negotiate for higher amounts. The drivers get coverage for different medical treatments including those for vision and dental problems. Also, J & S Anand Inc. enrolls all its drivers in the 401 (K) retirement benefit plan as per the applicable US laws.

When the drivers refer their friends for a job opening, they also get a bonus upon successful recruitment of the referred candidate.

As the holiday season approaches, many people look forward to better vocations so that they can earn well to fulfill their family’s wishes. At the same time, they also wish to have more time to spend with the family. The local truck driving jobs in PA provide both of these.

Another factor attracting skilled truck drivers to local CDL jobs at J & S Anand Inc. is that the company is associated with recognized brands in the logistics and consumer goods industries. It works alongside FedEx Ground for transportation of various consignments and also for Walmart, Chewy.com and Target.

Drivers who wish to apply for the jobs simply need to visit the company’s website and send their details online through a form on https://jsanandinc.com/jobs/. The website is well encrypted and information stays secure as it reaches the HR team. The drivers can also meet the recruiters at the company’s office in Allentown PA.

About J&S Anand INC

With registered offices in Allentown and Manchester, PA, J&S Anand INC has been operating in the logistics and transportation sector for over a decade. The company owns a large fleet of well-maintained trucks to offer drop and hook services to both e-commerce and traditional street-side businesses. Its clients include renowned brands such as FedEx Ground, Chewy.com, Target.com, and Walmart.

The company focuses strongly on work-life balance for its drivers and allows them to choose their own routes. Working within 300-mile radius to and from FedEx hubs, the drivers do not need to overexert themselves and can return home every day for peaceful night sleep in their own homes. Besides offering best-in-industry compensation, medical benefits and life insurance to its employees, the organization also rewards them with paid holidays and time-offs.

