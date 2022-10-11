Application Server Market to Gain Huge Traction at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Application Server Industry Overview

The global application server market size was valued at USD 15.84 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately triggered market growth, owing to the fall in end-users spending on new servers and changes in demand from various groups of IT buyers globally. Application servers leverage the latest software delivery models, evolving methodologies for developing mobile applications, and open-source software to ensure an optimal experience while running various apps on smartphones and tablets and accessing various cloud-based applications. The growing preference for using mobile apps in line with the proliferation of smartphones and the continued rollout of high-speed internet networks are expected to drive the growth.

Rapid improvements in mobile device technologies and wireless networks have opened immense opportunities for expanding the scope of application servers to unconventional areas, such as information dissemination and digitalization of government services. Moreover, the growing preference for e-commerce and mobile commerce also bodes well for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Application servers provide middleware services for security and maintenance and tools for creating web applications while enabling access to data over the network. Organizations are increasingly becoming reliant on IT systems, as IT systems ensure efficient and effective management of backend processes and databases. The growing reliance of businesses on IT infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The increase in online channels and the growing need for applications that can potentially support sales and help in accessing sales records remotely are some of the other factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Application servers allow software developers to build and host new web applications supported by the server environment. Application servers also provide the services necessary to improve the diagnostic capabilities and security of web applications. As a result, web developers can track, identify, and troubleshoot issues with their web applications efficiently.

Application servers provide access to business records remotely in real-time and help in streamlining business processes. Moreover, the application server provides flexibility and ease of use to avoid the expenses and complexities involved in developing e-commerce applications. Intensifying competition in the e-commerce industry and the growing need for applications that can potentially support sales by accessing records remotely are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Application Server Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global application server market based on type, deployment, end-use, and region:

Application Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Java J Boss Jetty Tomcat Others

Microsoft Windows

Others

Application Server Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Hosted

On-premise

Application Server End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Application Server Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Application Server market include

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

The Apache Software Foundation

FUJITSU

VMware, Inc.

NEC Corporation

SAP SE

