SAEINDIA sets agenda for the future of mobility, with the First ever Sustainable Multimodal Mobility Conference – SIIMC 2022

Karnataka, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — The country’s leading resource for mobility technology SAEINDIA (the Society of Automotive Engineers INDIA) , is back with the 10th edition of its flagship event SAEINDIA International Mobility Conference (SIIMC 2022), which is the first ever International Sustainable Multimodal Mobility Conference. The SIIMC 2022 conference is scheduled from October 12-14, 2022. The three-day event is hosted at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park. The theme for this year’s conference is “Sustainable Multi-Modal Mobility Ecosystem” and it takes forward SAEINDIA’s commitment, on advancing and promoting mobility engineering. Dr Murugesh Nirani, Minister of Large and Medium Industries, Govt of Karnataka was the chief guest of the inaugural session.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Govt of Karnataka, Dr Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Govt of Karnataka and Shri Randheer Singh, Director – Electric Mobility, NITI Aayog will share their thoughts on mobility at the conference.

Mr. Mahesh Babu, SIIMC 2022 Conference Patron and CEO – India, Switch Mobility said, “A robust mobility framework is the need of the hour to mitigate the impact of growing emissions and rapid urbanization. Sustainable Multi Modal solutions will help de-carbonize ~100 million tn CO2 by 2030. SIIMC 2022 is a platform where all 3 stakeholders – the Government, the Industry and the Communities have come together to make sustainable multi modal mobility a reality.”

Mr. Munirathinam Dhananjayan, Chair – Organising Committee, Founder and MD of Focus Group said, “The three-day event will see over 700 mobility experts, including industry leaders and professionals from research and development, manufacturing and services come together and network under one roof. The key highlight of the 10th edition of the SIIMC 2022, is going to be the presentation of more than 180 papers and 543 abstracts on engineering innovations, with a focus on promoting sustainable and multi-modal mobility in the country. SIIMC 2022 will see a host of panel discussions and individual presentations, putting the spotlight on trends and innovations shaping the future of mobility.”

Talking about the focus areas and theme of the SIIMC 2022 conference, Mr. K. Venkataraj, Deputy Director General, SAEINDIA, said, “This year’s conference theme “Sustainable Multi-Modal Mobility Ecosystem” resonates well with the present-day reality, where mobility is considered to be playing a big role in achieving sustainable development by promoting goals like a clean and green environment and equitable livelihood.”

Suhas Gopinath, CEO, Globals Inc., inaugurated TechHive, a one-stop shop for startups to showcase their products and services to the global and Indian automotive market, another highlight of the SAEINDIA conference. TechHive is aimed at facilitating networking and supporting new business opportunities, by bringing together startups, the automotive industry, and investors and will offer startups an opportunity to make technology presentations and carry out product demos and put up B2B stalls.

Mr. C V Raman, CTO, Maruti Suzuki; Mr. Vijay Nirani, Managing Director, MRN Group; Mr Vinay Harne, CTO, TVS Motors; Mr. Brian McMurray, President, General Mortors – Korea, Dr. Sri Srinath, President – SAE International and Mr Prashant Doreswamy, President, Continental Automotive India are some of the eminent industrialists who will be delivering various sessions at the conference.

Panel discussions will be led by the industry experts and researchers, featuring speakers from the country’s leading automotive and technology organisations, as well as science and engineering institutes. The key organisations participating in the conference include Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Volvo, Tata Consultancy Services, Ashok Leyland, Infosys, Bosch, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Indian Oil Corporation, and the Indian Institute of Science.

Some of the key sessions of the conference will see speakers coming together and discussing themes, including the role of the automotive industry in meeting the challenges of global warming, the Design and development of low-cost electric microcars for urban commuting, Edge computing for multimodal and intermodal mobility, Building (Globally) connected car platforms – Unearthing complexity, Balancing of energy efficiency, Driving excitement and comfort in battery electric vehicles, and Is battery swapping a viable alternative to accelerate the electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India.

Note to Editors: About SAEINDIA

SAEINDIA is the country’s largest member-driven society of mobility practitioners, dedicated to the advancement of mobility engineering. It is a strategic alliance partner of SAE International, registered in India as an Indian nonprofit engineering and scientific society, committed to the advancement of the mobility industry in India. SAEINDIA has representatives from the mobility community including engineers-executives from the automobile industry, government officials, academics, and students. Please click on the link to know more: https://saeindia.org/