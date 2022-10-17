RAD Studio Release 11.2 – Discover The New Features

Austin, TX, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Embarcadero has just launched RAD Studio 11 Alexandria Release 2. RAD Studio 11.2 is a release where we’ve paid a lot of attention to detail, and we want to start sharing with you some of the new features.

The new version introduces:

* A new iOS Simulator with the ability to generate binaries for macOS devices running on ARM-64 (M1 or M2 CPUs)

* Targeting for Android API Level 32, which will be required by Google Play in November 2022

* Enhanced Delphi, VCL, FireMonkey, FireDAC and RAD Server libraries

* LLDB debugging for Delphi on Linux

* IDE support for Markdown documents and a VCL-based HTML preview

* Inactive code highlighting in Code Editor, Code Insight update for C++

* Hundreds of enhancements and fixes across the IDE

Here are a few examples of improvements we’ve made to your IDE experience:

In the Projects view, you double-click a tree node to open a unit. Yet, currently it also always expands that tree node, when you didn’t want it to do that. It’s much better to do the expected thing automatically: to do what you intuitively expect. Now if (for example) you double-click a unit, it will open it but not expand to show the DFM – as expected.

The Compile dialog: today, it doesn’t show the target platform or bitness you’re building. But it really would be useful to see that and know exactly what you’re compiling – and that’s what’s in 11.2.

Editor tabs: you can’t visually distinguish between a tab holding code, and a non-code tab with different functionality, like editing a type library or viewing source control. But you should be able to tell the difference between all of those, easily.

The CPU view: assembly language is hard to parse. We, as an industry, have a visual solution to that: syntax highlighting, which would be really nice to use in the CPU view.

RAD Studio 11.2 is a quality-focused release, with enhanced usability, performance and stability. That means a lot of work on existing features, ensuring they work smoothly: high DPI VCL design, for example, is an area with a lot of focus and improvements. So is performance. So is FireDAC. So is the Delphi compiler – get the new version at https://www.embarcadero.com/products/delphi

Reduce development time and get to market faster with RAD Studio, Delphi, or C++Builder. Visit https://www.embarcadero.com/products/rad-studio/start-for-free to start your free trial today!