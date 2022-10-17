InApp To Attend the ISM Annual Conference & Expo 2022 produced by the American Public Human Services Association (APHSA)

Maryland, USA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — The globally renowned IT solutions provider InApp will be attending the 2022 ISM Annual Conference & Expo produced by the American Public Human Services Association (APHSA) for the Information Technology Solutions Management for Human Services (ISM) affinity group from 23 – 26 Oct 2022

Solutions Management for Human Services (ISM) is a group of Health and Human Services (H/HS) Information Technology (IT) professionals representing federal, state, and local governments, from the U.S., its Territories, Canada, other countries, as well as the private sector.

We look forward to connecting with state and local health and human services entities and federal agencies to improve their processes and procedures and to create a modern, responsive health and human services system for the future., said Mr. Vijay Kumar, CEO, InApp.

Our Expertise: https://inapp.com/services/human-services/

About InApp

InApp is an industry-leading software development firm that provides world-class services for custom Web and Mobile applications. In business since 2000, the company has served hundreds of customers around the world, including numerous Fortune 500 and Global 1000 firms and Government Agencies.

InApp has also worked with various human service organizations focused on building a better world through technology; built by happy, motivated employees who are part of strong, vibrant company culture. InApp strongly believes this provides an unmatched competitive advantage to help the goal of becoming “Your Technology Partner for the Long Haul.”