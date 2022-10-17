Royal Orchid Hotels expands presence in Goa

Goa, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — India’s leading business and leisure hospitality brand Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels is expanding its presence in the country’s most popular tourist place Goa.

Royal Orchid Hotel has launched its fifth property – Regenta Central Imperial Candolim in Goa. The property will be operational beginning October 15. The launch of its fifth property. The Group is already running four properties in the state – Royal Orchid Beach Resort & Spa Utorda Beach, Regenta Central North Goa, Arpora, Regenta Place Mandrem Beach Resort, Pernem and Regenta Inn Palacio De Goa, Panaji.

The Regenta Central Imperial Candolim is strategically located at the Candolim road – a short distance from north Goa’s exciting tourist attractions. The newly opened luxury property comprises 73 rooms. These include four imperial suites, 18 luxury suites, four deluxe rooms and 47 superior rooms. The rooms exude luxury and comfort and come with modern-day amenities. The luxury property also houses a multi-cuisine restaurant to cater to guests’ taste buds.

Commenting on the launch of the new property, Mr Chander K Baljee, Chairman and MD, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said “People of Goa and tourists coming to Goa have given us tremendous love. Our four existing properties have been doing extremely well for us, which has inspired us to add a fifth property to our portfolio of business and luxury hotels.”

He added, “With our new property we will add another 73 rooms to the existing inventory of 217. This adds up to our presence in Goa with a total of 290 rooms. With domestic and international tourism bouncing back post-coronavirus scare, we are confident of witnessing good business numbers.”

Regenta Central Imperial Candolim will cater to individual guests or FITs, walk-in guests, Groups and MICE travellers. One of the property’s biggest selling points and attractions is its prime location.

The Regenta Central Imperial Candolim is located near Goa’s popular tourist landmarks and spots like Candolim Beach (300 metres), Baga Beach(3 km) Calangute Beach(2 Km), Fort Aguada (5 km), Close to Anjuna Flea Market, Casino Gold.

In addition to the tourist attractions, guests can explore the local nightlife with popular locales such as Club Titos, Hammers, Sinq Club and Hammers Open Air. For the adventure enthusiast, activities are abundant like Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, Hot Air Ballooning, Surfing, Jet Skiing and much more just five kilometres away across the beaches of Candolim, Calangute, Baga and Sinquerim. For guests looking to shop, you have the Mall-de-Goa at Porvorim, Valanka shopping mall and Caculo Mall just a few kilometres away. With the festive season around the corner, it is time to plan a well-needed beach vacation to Goa.

About Royal Orchid Hotels & Regenta Hotels:

Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels is one of India’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, managing a portfolio of 75+ hotels across 48+ locations in India. Hotels with a soul reflect India’s and the brand’s distinctly warm hospitality. Founded in 2001 by industry veteran Mr Chander K Baljee who currently serves as Chairman & Managing Director, Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. (ROHLTD) is a publicly listed company aiming to operate 100 hotels by 2023. The company serves business and leisure travellers who value comfort, great cuisine, and reliable service and seek value for money. The modern and fully-equipped hotels, resorts, long-stay suites, and inns are what attract loyal repeat guests across metro cities, holiday destinations, pilgrimage sites and wildlife parks. To know more please log on to: https://www.royalorchidhotels.com/