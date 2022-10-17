The Global Anti-Drone Market Is Likely to Reach a Valuation of US$ 7.4 Billion by The End of 2032

The global anti-drone market size is estimated at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022 and is predicted to top a market valuation of US$ 7.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a stupendous CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2032.Anti-drone system sales account for around 4% share of the global drone market globally; however, penetration is expected to increase rapidly in parallel to the increasing unit sales of drones across the world.

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, predicts thriving growth in demand for anti-drone devices over the years ahead. Anti-drone technology is used to identify and/or intercept unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unwanted drones. With the development of economic and cost-effective UAVs, there has been a sharp increase in the utilization of hostile drones that can be used to deploy bombs, smuggle goods, or gather confidential information on sensitive assets. Anti-drone solutions have a wide range of applications in different end-use sectors such as homeland security, military & defense, airport operations, commercial security service providers, critical infrastructure owners, and others. According to the latest trends in anti-drone systems, demand for drone detection systems is projected to increase as the demand for drones and UAVs grows. It is anticipated that counter-drone systems will be significantly used in military & defense departments. Over the assessment period, demand for 1 km – 4 km anti-drone systems is likely to witness significant growth and drive the overall growth of the market.

Anti-Drone Market – Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global anti-drone market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of anti-drone.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled key anti-drone solution providers, such as Advanced Protection Systems, ApolloShield, Avnon Group, Battelle Memorial Institute, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., CerbAir, Citadel Defense, Dedrone, DeTect Inc., D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd., Droneshield ltd, Grumman Corp., Guard from Above BV, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo s.p.a, Liteye Systems, Inc., MBDA, Mydefence Communication, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SRC Inc., TeleRadio Engineering Pte Ltd., and Thales group.

Key manufacturers of anti-drone systems are constantly innovating to meet new challenges that are evolving daily. Prominent market players are focusing on a competitive market pricing strategy, which includes the installation of integrated systems along with high-end software.

Anti-drone companies are entering into collaborations and partnerships with governments and end-use industries for increasing the installation rate of anti-drone systems. Owing to the high need for security and rising drone demand, manufacturers are witnessing positive demand for military anti-drone technology.

In April 2022, Thales and CS GROUP started working with their partners in France and Europe on a program capable of providing permanent deployable protection for critical infrastructure from drone threats.

In April 2021, Dedroneannounced the release of DedroneRapidResponse, its first portable drone detection unit. Nearly 300 different drone types are detected, identified, located, and analyzed by Dedrone.

Key Segments Covered in Anti-Drone Industry Survey

Anti-Drone Market by Component :

Drone Detection Equipment

Drone Detection Radars

RF Spectrum Analyzers

Acoustic Sensors

Video Surveillance Systems

Drone Neutralization Equipment

Stationary and Mobile Jammers

Interception Systems

Counter-Drone Lasers

Drone Capture Nets

Concealed Threat Detection Systems

Long-range Acoustic Devices (LRAD)

Software

Security and Integration Software

Video Enhancement and Analysis Software

Anti-Drone Market by Range :

< 200 Mtr Anti-Drone Systems

200 Mtr – 1 Km Anti-Drone Systems

1 Km – 4 Km Anti-Drone Systems

4 Km – 20 Km Anti-Drone Systems 25 Km Anti-Drone Systems



Anti-Drone Market by End User :

Homeland Security Departments

Military & Defense Departments

Airport Operators

Commercial Security Service Providers

Critical Infrastructure Owners

Others (not classified in any of the above categories)

Anti-Drone Market by Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and a list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from anti-drones across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through anti-drones during the forecast period.

