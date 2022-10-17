Worldwide Demand For Lutein Is Expected To Surge At A CAGR of 6.3% By 2032 |Fact.MR Study

Worldwide demand for lutein is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the global lutein market is valued at US$ 330.3 million and is anticipated to reach US$ 611.2 million by the end of 2032.

Consumption of emulsion lutein is rising rapidly across the world attributed to improvements in the technology for microencapsulation, which aims to increase lutein’s stability, solubility, and bioavailability.

Lutein, a yellow pigment found in plants such as marigolds, is a class of carotenoids. Carotenoids are natural pigments found in several fruits and vegetables. Lutein acts as an antioxidant and is also called ‘the eye vitamin’. It supports the proper functioning of the eyes and promotes healthy vision.

Prominent Key Players Of The Lutein Market Survey Report:

BASF SE

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Hansen Holding A/S

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Nature’s Bounty, Inc.

Rexall Sundown, Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

JF-Pharmaland Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Allied Biotech Corporation

Solaray, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in Lutein Industry Research

Lutein Market by Product Form : Powder & Crystalline Lutein Oil Suspension Lutein Beadlet Lutein Emulsion Lutein

Lutein Market by End Use : Food Pharmaceuticals Nutraceuticals Dietary Supplements

Lutein Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



The report covers following Lutein Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Lutein market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Lutein

Latest industry Analysis on Lutein Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Lutein Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Lutein demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Lutein major players

Lutein Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Lutein demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Lutein Market report include:

How the market for Lutein has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Lutein on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Lutein?

Why the consumption of Lutein highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

