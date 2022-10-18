Restorative Dentistry Market Technology Overview and Application Scope

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Restorative Dentistry Industry Overview

The global restorative dentistry market size is expected to reach USD 30.02 billion by 2028, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the improved quality of services provided in dentistry for the large patient pool. The transmission of COVID-19 by the generation of aerosol produced by dental handpieces is possible. To avoid this, the correct clinical protocols must be followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the dental market in 2020. According to the WHO guidelines, viral infection mainly spreads through the eyes, nose, and mouth that makes it difficult for the dentist to operate on patients during such times. The routine cleaning, orthodontic procedures, preventive therapies, and oral examinations that do not involve pain management were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, thus negatively impacting the market.

Restorative Dentistry Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global restorative dentistry market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics, and Restorative Equipment

The restorative materials segment accounted for the largest share of over 40.0% in 2020. The rapid growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing importance of aesthetics, which is resulting in cosmetic dentistry

In addition, a large number of tooth repairs is growing the adoption of biomaterials in dentistry and the widespread of these materials in fabricating dental restorations.

Furthermore, new technologies in the equipment have increased the precision and the quality of the restoration. These are the factors anticipated to propel the segment growth.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Labs, and Research and Teaching Institutes

The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of over 50.0% in 2020. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing number of hospitals and dental clinics in emerging regions, such as the Asia Pacific and Europe.

Oral health diseases are growing due to health conditions, such as diabetes and smoking, which are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Restorative Dentistry Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major market players are strengthening their service quality and expertise in carrying out complicated restorative dentistry procedures. There are very few companies manufacturing transplant devices and others offer topical products like gels, serums, and lotions.

Some prominent players in the global Restorative Dentistry market include:

3M Company

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Septodont Holding

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

COLTENE Holding Ag

GC Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

