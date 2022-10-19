Fiddler’s Green to Offer a ShareASale Affiliate Program

Help someone achieve their goals in life while earning at the same time

Illinois, USA, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Fiddler’s Green CBD is a Veteran owned farming venture committed to producing better CBD at a lower cost. They are a ‘soil to oil’ operation, growing their own hemp and doing all of their own manufacturing, and packaging. Gummies, tinctures, pet products, and topical applications are just a few of the many CBD goods they manufacture and sell. They will be running a “Share a Sale” program today in which you can earn on purchases made through the links or banners you will share on your website or blog.

Everyone is welcome to join in this program. All you have to do is to apply to the Fiddler’s Green affiliate network and wait for approval. Once your account is approved, the company will give you links and banners that you can share on your platform. This program’s mechanics are extremely easy. Simply be creative with your own strategy to convince your audience to purchase Fiddler’s Green CBD products.

You will receive 15% of the sale if someone makes a purchase within 90 days of clicking your link or banner. Now that’s pretty much a good business proposal, right? On top of this, you won’t have to spend some cash from your wallet. What you will need is just your effective marketing skills.

So, why should you take advantage of this chance to sign up for their affiliate program? The CBD sector is expanding rapidly, and they want you to be a part in their growth. Since they started their ‘soil to oil’ company, they have generated a sizable amount of revenue, which is why they are still in operation today. Fiddler’s Green CBD also wants to expand their clientele and assist others in reclaiming the lives that discomfort and stress have taken from them. As a result, they have launched this ShareASale program to help support Affiliates like you who want to expand their business as well as to help end consumers achieve total wellbeing.

Fiddler’s Green CBD is one of the few companies whose operations range from growers to product manufacturers. Their primary source is their farm, which is situated in Central Illinois where the climate and soil are ideal for growing strong hemp plants. Additionally, they make sure to use premium ingredients and do not use fillers or other chemicals. Their focus is to provide the highest quality and purity CBD products. Rest assured that all of their products have been tested by a third-party lab and that each has a Certificate of Analysis. Visit their website to learn more about Fiddler’s Green CBD.

If you are already a ShareASale publisher, all you need to do is log in and join their affiliate program directly. If not, you may sign up here and be part of Fiddler Green’s CBD’s mission.