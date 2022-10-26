First-ever Graduation Ceremony in India to be held by University of Essex

New Delhi, India, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — UK’s University of Essex today announced that it will hold a special and first-ever graduation ceremony for its students in India. The prestigious ceremony will be held at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in New Delhi and will be attended by recent graduates plus soon to graduate students, alumni, Essex Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster and the soon to be announced Indian Alumni of the Year. The first graduation ceremony is to be held in India, on 21 January 2023.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster said: “I’m very much looking forward to sharing this unforgettable day with our Indian alumni as it is a wonderful chance to bring our community together in India so they can share graduation with family, friends and supporters. Our Indian alumni community is so important to us and we’re really looking forward to celebrating their achievements.”

Professor Anthony Forster added: “Our graduation ceremonies are usually reserved for our newest graduating students, but we know that many of our international graduates may have missed out on attending their graduation ceremony in Colchester, or they weren’t able to be joined by their loved ones due to the distance.

“That is why we’re so delighted we’re offering alumni in India the opportunity to ‘graduate’ again, in their home country with family and friends by their side. It is also a wonderful time for our alumni community to meet-up again and to network.”

The graduation ceremony in January 2023 will have all the excitement, sense of occasion and fun which Essex graduation ceremonies are so well known for. Graduates will wear their gowns and be introduced by name before crossing the stage to be received by the Vice-Chancellor.

Guests will be part of the audience and will then join graduates at a special reception after the ceremony with refreshments and the opportunity for everyone to celebrate.

The Graduation is open to all alumni even if they attended their original ceremony in Colchester. It is designed to be a special opportunity for alumni to graduate in their home country with friends and family by their side while also celebrating everything they have achieved since completing their studies at Essex.

Students and alumni need to register themselves for the graduation event by Thursday 22 December. Registrations may close early should the event reach capacity before this date. Graduating alumni and students will be able to also book five guest tickets. Students and alumni can book by visiting www.essex.ac.uk/events/2023/01/21/india-graduation

About University of Essex

Founded in 1964, University of Essex is one of the UK’s leading universities, which has grown from 122 students in the first year to 18,000+ now. The University maintains three campuses at Colchester, Southend and Loughton. Essex has three faculties which lead on delivering excellence in teaching and research: the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Science and Health, and Faculty of Social Sciences. It has close to 1,000 active researchers and 18,000 students from over 140 countries with an alumni strength in excess of 100,000. According to The Complete University Guide 2023, University of Essex is Top 40 in UK universities and 25th for international outlook in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022.