A1P, Six Flags Entertainment Launch First Partnership to Represent All 27 North American Parks

NEW YORK, USA, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Athletes First Partners (A1 Partners) today announced they have been retained by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to represent all 27 Six Flags theme parks across North America, creating the first-ever joint marketing and sponsorship program Six Flags has ever offered. It is the largest and most ambitious partnership opportunity in Six Flags history.

“With tens of millions of attendees, Six Flags is one of the largest entertainment properties designed to entertain every demo across North America, from Gen Z to families. Being able to aggregate those experiences across Canada, the United States and Mexico, and then to present that unified opportunity to brands and media partners, is one of the most unique and comprehensive opportunities the industry has seen in decades,” said Jim O’Connell, President Athletes First Partners. “We are thrilled to craft and execute this opportunity with our new partners at Six Flags”

“Six Flags is one of the most valuable and identifiable experiential brands in the world. Our parks entertain more attendees than any professional sports league over the course of a season, with attendees spending 5+ hours on average during each visit. This new, focused effort with Jim and the team at A1 Partners will be unique and game changing for the entertainment world, and will bring to our audience, of which almost 80% is under 35, a way to engage and enjoy our parks like never before,” said Stephanie Borges, Global Vice President Six Flags.

This partnership opportunity will give brands the option to be designated as Official Partners. It will also give companies the ability to activate both in person with Six Flags’ attendees, across a state-of-the-art media network in all Six Flags parks, and through all social channels. This new, cohesive and comprehensive offering comes at a time when Six Flags is seeing audience spending grow at a record pace, with many families and consumers enjoying upgraded and streamlined operations and amenities. These comprehensive official partnerships will be customizable, and will deliver an unmatched audience and significant media value given the tangible assets available across the 27 parks.

About Athletes First Partners

Based in NY, Athletes First Partners launched in March 2018 with The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) as their first client, and their client roster has grown to include work for The National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA), Fanatics, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties (Team USA) and other blue-chip companies in the consulting and sponsorship verticals. Athletes First Partners is part of the Athletes First family; their sister company, Athletes First, is the largest NFL talent representation agency in the country. For more information visit http://a1partners.com/.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.