3D Printing Market Share 2022 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2030

3D Printing Market: by Technology (Stereo-lithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Digital Light Processing (DLP), and Others), By Material (Polymer, Metal, and Ceramic), by Application (Prototyping, Tooling, and Functional Parts), and End User (Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, and Others), by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The 3D printing market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the 3D printing industry.

Global 3D Printing Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

3D Printing Market Introduction

3D Printing is generally known as additive manufacturing. The technology was innovated to improve conventional manufacturing with limited operation cost to the end user in the commercialized market. Also, 3D printing technology primarily assists manufacturers in prototyping and manufacturing products from various industries such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and others. The 3D printing process aimed to improve speed, operational cost, flexibility, quality, product quality consistency, and risk reduction in the manufacturing facilities. Thus, this, in turn, encourages producers to offer the best items at reasonable costs.

3D printing is broadly acknowledged in the industrial manufacturing sector, inferable catering to the developing demand for better production techniques. The 3D printing market is foreseen to develop with rising technological innovations over the forecast period.

3D Printing Market Dynamics

Growth in demand for customized products in the consumer goods, machining, and healthcare sectors primarily drive the development of the 3D printing market. The critical applications of 3D printing are proven beneficial to manufacturers to enhance productivity and boost market growth in 3D printing devices, which are extensively used during the first stages of manufacturing to detect defects. This ultimately fuels the finished product’s overall efficiency and performance due to the accurate printing of various products. Besides, 3D printing products can be modified easily, accelerating market revenue for market solutions.

Although continuous technological advancements in the current 3D press technology, lower printer costs, and the availability of a wide range of materials enable personalized items to enhance the manufacturing process. 3D printing market makes it possible to substitute the component on demand, render fewer standard versions, niche items, and manufacture custom-designed usable parts in small quantities. Such factors are expected to open new growth opportunities in the global 3D printing industry.

However, the limited standardization and high cost associated with the 3D printing technology are primarily hindering the overall market’s growth and impact the global 3D printing market size.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global 3D Printing Market

In light of the recent coronavirus pandemic, a significant impact on the global 3D printing market is anticipated with regards to production and sales. In the H1 2020, a substantial fall in consumption is witnessed, as the recession pre-exists in all sectors of the economy as per the early indicators of the first quarter. The H2 2020 and beyond is seen damaged, as well as its effect on development, supply chain, and demand. Market Statsville offers a detailed impact analysis of the outbreak of COVID-19 across the 3D printing industry, based on our experience and expertise, to assist companies in strategies their business model.

3D Printing Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the 3D printing market study based on technology, material, application, and end user.

Based on technology, the 3D printing market has been segmented into –

Stereolithography (SLA)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

PolyJet Printing (MJP)

Inkjet Printing

Others

Based on material, the 3D printing market has been segmented into –

Polymer

Metal

Ceramic

Based on application, the 3D printing market has been segmented into –

Prototyping

Tooling

Functional Parts

Based on end user, the 3D printing market has been segmented into-

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defence

Others

3D Printing Market by Application, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Source: MSG Analysis 2020

3D Printing Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global 3D printing market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is projected to dominate the global 3D printing market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The region’s growth is primarily due to 3D printing manufacturers’ high presence that lower the overall product cost.

3D Printing Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025

Source: Market Statsville 2020

Considering the current market scenario, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR in the global 3D printing market during the forecast period. The growth of Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the largest emerging economies, such as China, India, and South Korea. These economies are also focused on diversified investment, i.e., 3D printing in automotive, healthcare, and electronics. The growing population, GDP growth rate of domestic nations, and increase spending in-home product manufacturing are fueling the projections for the region in the global market of 3D printing. For instance, China and India primarily focus on incorporating 3D printing in the domestic market to boost local or home manufacturing capabilities. Such factors are expected to enhance the region’s dominance in the global market in the coming years.

3D Printing Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading manufacturers of the 3D printing market in the global market include 3D Systems Company, Arcam AB (GE Aviation), EnvisionTEC Gmbh, Autodesk, Inc., and Stratasys Ltd.

Other key manufacturers include in the market include The ExOne Company, EOS GmbH, Electro-Optical Systems, Design – Laser GmbH, Sisma SpA, SLM Solutions Group AG, Hewlett Packard Inc., Materialise NV (ADR), and Proto Labs Inc., among others. The 3D printing business is fragmented due to the bulk of the leading brands’ market share retained. Nonetheless, small and medium-sized companies are updating their infrastructure, but a substantial proportion of customers have acquired top players and are still spending significantly more growth and creativity.

In September 2020, WABTEC, HP, and Redington revealed their new additive manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. The facility is aimed to enhance the design and production capabilities of updated integrated 3D-printed components. The facility targeted to manufacture 25,000 production parts by 2025

In August 2020, Essentium, Inc. collaborated with Magigoo to introduce four new 3D printing bed adhesives based on the specifications of Essentium’s portfolio of materials and the Essentium High-Speed Extrusion (HSETM) 3D Printing Platform. These four 3D printing adhesives are expected to provide manufacturers with a reliable adhesion solution to scale their industrial-scale 3D printing.

The 3D printing market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors along with the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

The 3D printing market report covers comprehensive analysis on:

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Market Size in Value and Volume

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Supply Chain/Value Chain

Trade Analysis

Market Factor Analysis

Market Trends

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

3D Printing Market: Target Audience