Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya offers Packages Tours and Safaris in Kenya for Summer Holiday vacations

What are packaged Tours: Group bookings are arranged to make travel and accommodation cheaper for tourists in Kenya. The groups are encouraged to book early and booked in specific hotels.

This summer is set to increase bookings as the Tourism recovery efforts improve at the third quarter of 2022. Its estimated that in 2023- 2024 Tourism recovery will be much more improved and may be surpassed the 2019 tourism arrival statistics in Kenya.

The main attraction of tourism in Kenya being wildlife and beach.

Wildlife being in the major national parks and reserves and sanctuaries while the vast beach spread from Lamu to Shimoni in south coast. The attractions being served by two international airports namely Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi City and Moi International Airport in Mombasa City.

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya offers Nairobi City Tours in Nairobi City and Mombasa City Tours from Mombasa and Flying Safaris with flights form Nairobi City

Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda.

