TPA Shuttles LLC Provides Complete Online Booking on its Website

Tampa-based airport transportation service facilitates reservation by allowing customers to reserve seats online.

Tampa, Florida, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — In 2021, over 40 million passengers came to Orlando International Airport (MCO). This makes it one of the busiest airports in Florida and the whole country. The whopping number of passengers is primarily due to Orlando’s theme parks, which attract millions of tourists annually. However, many people that come to Orlando fly into Tampa International Airport (TPA) instead and commute to Orlando.

TPA Shuttles LLC is a luxury airport shuttle service that provides frequent airport shuttles between TPA and MCO. The company allows customers to book a seat by visiting the website. They have 16 shuttles that run between the two airports throughout the day, so a maximum number of passengers can be accommodated.

The customers can view the shuttle schedule online before booking and choose one that fits their itinerary. TPA Shuttles LLC also provides a secure gateway for online payments so the customers can pay for the seat in advance. Additionally, TPA Shuttles LLC accommodates customers wishing to book a seat on the spot. They can simply pay for the shuttle before boarding and secure a seat on a Mercedes-Benz shuttle.

A spokesperson at TPA Shuttles LLC stated, “Our online booking process is simple and smooth. The customers can go through our rental agreement and liability waiver and easily sign it online. Our online payment option allows them to book as many seats as they require without getting into the hassle after arriving at the airport. It hardly takes them two minutes to complete the booking, but they can rest assured that we will take care of everything else.”

Whether the customer has a prior reservation, the TPA Shuttles LLC team will accommodate them by requesting and paying for a private rideshare car. This shuttle service is much cheaper than app-based ride-hailing options and private car rentals because it offers a flat $50 per seat rate.

Every passenger can carry one luggage piece (up to 50lbs) and one personal item. TPA Shuttles LLC also has customers’ generous pet/service animal policy. People who don’t carry cash also accept all major credit and debit cards.

About TPA Shuttles

TPA Shuttles LLC is one of the best airport transportation services in Florida. It serves passengers arriving at Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Tampa International Airport (TPA). The convenient airport shuttle service offers a flat rate of $50 per passenger to and from MCO and TPA.

