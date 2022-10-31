The Global Animal Feed Probiotics Market Is Estimated To Touch US$ 12 Billion By 2032

The global animal feed probiotics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.1%, increasing from its current value of US$ 5 billion to US$ 12 billion by the end of 2032. The market is mainly driven by growing concerns across the world about animal health and safety.

Probiotics are beneficial microorganisms (fungi, yeast, and bacteria) that offer consumers a wide range of health advantages. Probiotics enhance the function of important immune systems and fortify the immune system against a variety of diseases. Probiotics help to promote gut health, assist the digestive system, and accelerate biological digestive processes.

As a consequence, probiotics are frequently used in animal feed products as vital ingredients. Bifidobacterium and lactobacillus are two bacterial genera that are frequently employed in numerous probiotics in animal feed around the world. Bacteria have been demonstrated to be efficient and effective at promoting antibiotic growth.

What’s Likely to Limit Global Market Growth?

“High Investment Requirement in Research and Development”

Heavy investments in research and development efforts, laboratories, and research equipment, and the high cost of hiring qualified personnel are expected to limit the growth of the global animal feed probiotics market during the forecast period.

Probiotic applications are associated with health advantages, making it difficult for producers to obtain a satisfactory return on expensive initial costs.

To achieve a competitive edge, key businesses such as DowDuPont (US) and Chr. Hansen (Denmark) has concentrated their strategy on establishing a strong R&D base, creating a barrier for other participants in the global animal feed probiotics market.

What Aspects are Boosting Market Growth in the United States?

The United States animal feed probiotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. A greater understanding of the advantages of probiotics for animal health in the United States presents substantial opportunities for manufacturers.

Moreover, growing industrialized livestock output and increased demand for animal probiotics for companion cattle and animals are all contributing to market expansion and sales of animal feed probiotics in the United States.

Furthermore, the United States is an established market with a high demand for organic meat. This has compelled farmers to increase product quality, positively impacting the animal feed probiotics market.

Why are Sales of Animal Feed Probiotics Set to Grow Swiftly?

“Growing Awareness & Concerns about Animal Safety & Health”

Numerous shifts in people’s dietary choices and consumption habits worldwide, such as a rise in dairy and meat product consumption, have been observed.

Increasing demand for animal products such as meat, dairy, and other non-food items has led to higher demand for animal feed probiotics, bolstering the global market growth.

Food demand has surged globally due to rapid population expansion. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, prioritizing nutrient-dense diets offered to animals via upgraded feed products.

The livestock industry is under tremendous pressure to satisfy the increasing worldwide demand for high-quality animal products, including animal feed probiotics.

Animal feed probiotics have received a lot of interest since they play an important role in maintaining the immunity and gut health of animals. Probiotics in animal feed can aid with irritable bowel syndrome, antibiotic-related diarrhea, viral diarrhea, and inflammatory bowel disease. This enables animals to absorb the most nutrition from their feed while also enhancing the animal product quality.

Furthermore, governments around the world are conducting several animal health awareness programs to raise awareness about the necessity of animal probiotics.

Such aspects are projected to boost the global animal feed probiotics market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of animal feed probiotics are concentrating on releasing effective and novel products at reasonable rates to gain a greater portion of the global animal feed probiotics market.

Researchers also play an essential role in the global market as many major businesses collaborate with researchers to produce more efficient animal feed probiotics. Market participants are also attending global events and conferences to promote their products to prospective clients.

A team of academics at Kazan Federal University in Russia stated in July 2022 that they are mixing agricultural minerals with probiotics to produce a new category of feed additives called synbiotics. These probiotics for animal feed are expected to be healthier and more eco-friendly than current probiotics.

Terragen, an Australian firm, displayed its products at the International Greenhouse Gas and Animal Agriculture Conference in the United States in July 2022. The company displayed its product, MYLO, a probiotic that boosts productivity in dairy cows.

Segmentation of Animal Feed Probiotics Industry Research

By Source :

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Bacillus

Enterococcus

Streptococcus

Pediococcus

Saccharomyces

Propionibacterium

Yeast

Others

By Animal :

Companion Animals

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture

Other Animals

By Form :

Liquid Animal Feed Probiotics

Dry Animal Feed Probiotics

By Sales Channel :

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores

Direct Sales

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

