Growing Awareness Of Pet Security And Comfort To Surge Demand Of Pet Carriers Market

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, Demand for Pet Carrier will witness a steady growth with an positive growth outlook during the assessment period 2021-2031 .Pet humanization, as well as factors like consumers’ increased affinity for their pets, inclination to spend on pet premium products, and escalating sanitation and safety concerns, are set to propel demand for Pet carriers

Pet carriers are of different types like Crates that resembles a kennel they have an opening in the front with a proper locking system to prevent pet from escaping, Cages they are available in different sizes and ensure that the pet to breathe freely while enjoying a proper view, Backpack Carriers have different comfortable compartments, while Purse Carrier are usually designed for small pets, Wheeled carriers t are backpacks with wheels and make carrying heavy pets easier.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Pet Carrier Market?

Some of the key players in these industry are

OxGord

Paw & Pals

Sherpa

Mr. Peanuts

Pet Magasin

Mid-West Homes for Pets

SLEEKO

Ferplast

Elite Field

Pets Travel

Pettom

and some more are World wise, Pet Gear, Coastal Pet, Sturdi Products, Less Trading Corp, Petsfit Ibiyaya, Gen 7, PET LIFE.

SLEEKO Offer the comfiest pet carrier bag one which keeps pet in bliss throughout the travel. It comes with sufficient ventilation on the sides and top to ensure great airflow, soft sides to turn up the comfort, and an ultra-plush fleece bedding pad that pup or kitty will absolutely love. There is an extra fleece pad to ensure that one hand is always on the carrier to guarantee pet safety.

Paw & Pals -Provides double shoulder Pet Carrier Backpack that helps pet for the long journeys. They are fully breathable and adjustable to give pet as much room as they need. It offers built-in-clip for their collar and added simple drawstring for security.

Pet Gear -Offers five-in-one expandable traveler, It can be used as a backpack, tote, carrier, or car seat that has a telescoping handle with wheels to function as a rolling case. The Traveler offers fashionable designs that comes with a removable pad for easy washing, two tethers to secure animal, and wheel cover

These market players are offering a range of innovative pet carriers in order to capitalize on rising customer preferences and expectations for canine comfort. To get an edge in the industry, they are combining expansion tactics and investing in R&D.

Pet Carrier Market Geographical Outlook

Pet carriers are becoming increasingly popular, particularly among US consumers, due to the relative ease they provide when travelling. Manufacturers in the North American area have a better opportunity of launching high-quality products due to high customer emphasis on premium pet accessories. Due to rapid expansion and increase in disposable income, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period, resulting in increased consumer spending on pet-related products such as various accessories, including pet carriers.

APPA 2021-2022 national pet owner’s survey estimates 70% of families possess at least one pet and Millennials remain the largest sector of US pet owners. Pets are considered to be part of the family and consumers are ready to splurge hefty for pet products which in turn will increase demand of pet carriers.

Key Segments

By Product Type Soft-side Bag Hard Kennel Backpack Sling Carrier

By Pet Type Cats Dogs Genie Pigs and Others

By Distribution Channel Offline Speciality Stores Brand Pet Stores Online E-commerce Websites Company Websites

By Region North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania The Middle East and Africa



