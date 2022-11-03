WeCare tlc to participate in panel discussion at Employers’ Forum of Indiana All-Stakeholder Meeting

ORLANDO, FL, 2022-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — WeCare tlc, a leader in onsite and near-site healthcare for employees across the country, will be participating in a panel discussion at the Employers’ Forum of Indiana All-Stakeholder Meeting this week.

During the discussion, WeCare tlc’s Director of Client Services, Lauren Kirschner, will share how to increase employee access to primary care. The panel will address a variety of topics, barriers and solutions around primary care as it relates to employers, such as lack of primary care providers, low reimbursement for primary care, what employers are doing to increase access to primary care for their workforce, what on-site clinic options employers could consider, etc.

“WeCare tlc is on a mission to change the way healthcare is delivered across the United States and we believe advanced primary care is the key,” said Kirschner. “I’m looking forward to sharing how the importance of the collaborative care team with data-driven insights fuels our mission to manage clients’ cost and improve the way our patients navigate their health journey.”

The panel discussion at the All-Stakeholder Meeting will take place from 1 to 2:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Indiana Landmarks Center.

The Employers’ Forum of Indiana is an employer-led healthcare coalition of employers, physicians, hospitals, insurers, benefit consultants and other interested parties. The Forum is a non-profit 501(c)(3) public charity whose goal is to improve the value employers and patients receive for their healthcare expenditures.

WeCare tlc manages onsite and near-site healthcare centers for schools, municipals and companies across the nation. It aims to provide exemplary health care services for patients, while keeping costs low for employers. All of its centers have adopted Bridges of Excellence standards, the highest standards across the industry.

For more information about the Employers’ Forum of Indiana, visit https://employersforumindiana.org. For more information on WeCare tlc, visit https://wecaretlc.com.

About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. Its health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc has saved clients more than $420 million in claim costs, reduced health heath care costs by 20 percent and reduced urgent care visits by 50 percent. The company was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us at 1-800-941-0644.

