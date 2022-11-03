Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya and Travel Upholds its Digital Bookings Platform that increases by 15% in November and December 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, 2022-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Travel bookings to Kenya has increased in the current year. After successful general elections and peaceful transition of the governments, Tourist and business travelers have confidence in the Kenya favorable environment to travel as tourist and the business traveler.

Most Tour and travel companies in Kenya are expected to experience an influx of safari bookings as a result of a positive peaceful environment. Also, the Ministry of Tourism docket has received a new Cabinet secretary who was first faced with the drought issue in the national parks and reserves as wildlife we dying of hunger and water shortage. Amboseli national park was most hit by the drought and they resolved it with a supply of water through water bourses – the Jumbo elephants seemed most appreciative for the gesture until the rains come through. On a sad note in Meru, an elephant died as onlookers watched. The staff of sheldrick wildlife trust tried to resuscitate them by inducing supplements but it was too late. KWS has the task of following the Jumbos to cut the tusks before the poachers get onto them. The elephants feed on green vegetation shrubs which had dried up. Its hoped that the rains will continue.

Digital Bookings increase through various platform that companies such as Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya Use

Nairobi Tours and Kenya Safaris Travel Package

Some questions still linger in tour operator’s minds for example, what does the future hold for tourism stakeholders? Definitely, technology is the way to go and that’s why investing in digital platforms or and E-commerce site is a plus for any tour operator aiming to compete in a very competitive market. Any travel technology applied to business in the recent times and in the future is a welcome idea.

Vacation websites offer programs that one can book offline. Safari bookings are recommended for solo, couples, groups, who are planning to travel in mid-budget and luxury accommodations in Kenya. An African Safaris costs in a luxury safari is expensive as compared to a budget traveler. In addition, one can also do balloon safari in Kenya. International Tourists are encouraging to support local tour operators who are also coming from the COVID situation which causes a lot of economic financial crisis.

Luxury Travel in Africa is superb and every traveler is recommended to visit one of the fine lodges and camps that Kenya offers. They are spread throughout the country. Speak to a travel advisor at Cruzeiro Safaris in Nairobi for more information and personalized services.

Here are a few suggestions to help a guest on where to visit:

Travel is also by air from Nairobi – book writers must travel places

8. Twiga Safari – 9 days – Travel is by road and by flights

9. Mount Kenya and Masai Mara Safari 9 days

10. Lake Nakuru and Masai Mara 4 days Safari – All travel is by road and suitable for all travelers

Cruzeiro Safaris Also Offers Instant Online Bookings for Half – day tours and full day tours in Nairobi.

Nairobi Day Tours, Nairobi National Park, Animal Orphanage, Giraffe Center, Karen Blixen, Safari Cat Show, Musuems, City Tours, Amboseli Day trip, Lake nakuru day Trip

MASAI MARA SAFARIS FROM NAIROBI BY FLIGHTS

Nairobi Airport Transfers from Airport to Hotels

Mombasa City Tours

Kenya Safari Packages by Road

About Cruzeiro Safaris Kenya

Cruzeiro-safaris.com is established in Kenya, incorporated in 2004. Its core business is safari packages and day tours complemented by air travel. It has a well-established wealth of experience in arranging memorable tours and safaris. Safaris in Kenya may be tailored to the tourist taste and can extend to Tanzania and Uganda.

