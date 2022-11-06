Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR of 35% By 2032 | Fact.MR

The MOOC market will likely gain a market value of US$ 7.55 Bn in 2022. The Market for MOOC is expected to register a CAGR of 35% by accumulating a market value of US$ 152 Bn in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Riding on enabling factors such as internet and smartphone penetration, a rising learner population and new course additions by MOOC providers, the global MOOC market is expected to change the face of learning, work and career.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By customer category, enterprise/corporate sector is expected to gain more than 40% market share for MOOC market.
  • By course, education and teaching courses are expected to hold more than 45% market share for MOOC market.
  • MOOC industry expected to possess nearly 45% market share throughout North America.
  • MOOC industry expected to possess nearly 40% market share throughout Asia

 “Ed-Tech companies are focusing on integrating top universities along with offering a wide range of subjects.” states a Fact.MR study

Competitive Landscape

  • In November 2021, Alison announced the launch of courses in traditional Irish music and singing. The company is offering free certificates for beginner, beginner 2 and Fiddle for certain music instruments.
  • Certain MOOC providers are focusing on creativity & arts education instead of mainstream education. For Instance, Kadenze, a MOOC platform that specializes in creative and arts education, partners with some of the best art institutions and universities around the world to optimize its arts education offering.

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Alison
  • Coursera Inc
  • edX Inc
  • Federica.EU
  • FutureLearn
  • Instructure
  • Intellipaat
  • iverity
  • Jigsaw Academy
  • Kadenze
  • LinkedIn Learning
  • Miriada X
  • NovoEd
  • Pluralsight

Key Segments Covered in the MOOC Industry Report

  • Customer Category
    • Individual MOOCs
    • Enterprise / Corporate MOOCs
    • MOOCs for Small Enterprise
    • MOOCs for Medium Sized Enterprise
    • MOOCs for Large Enterprise
    • MOOCs for Educational Institutes
  • Primary Objective
    • MOOCs for Reskilling and Online Certification
    • MOOCs for Language and Casual Learning
    • MOOCs for Supplemental Education
    • MOOCs for Higher Education
    • MOOCs for Test Preparation
  • Program
    • Certificate & Professional Program MOOCs
    • Degree & Master Programs MOOCs
    • Other MOOC Programs
  • Course
    • Business & Management MOOCs
    • Data Science / Programming / Computer Science MOOCs
    • Science (Pure) MOOCs
    • Social Science MOOCs
    • Humanities MOOCs
    • Educational & Teaching MOOCs
    • Engineering MOOCs
    • Health & Medicine MOOCs
    • Mathematics MOOCs
    • Art & Design MOOCs
    • Other MOOCs (Law, Language Etc.)
  • Model
    • xMOOC
    • cMOOC

Questionnaire answered in the Massive Open Online Course Market report include:

  • How the market for Massive Open Online Course has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Massive Open Online Course on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Massive Open Online Course?
  • Why the consumption of Massive Open Online Course highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Massive Open Online Course market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Massive Open Online Course market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Massive Open Online Course market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Massive Open Online Course market.
  • Leverage: The Massive Open Online Course market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Massive Open Online Course market.

