Which segment accounted for the largest Remote Healthcare Market share?

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Remote Healthcare Industry Overview

The global Remote Healthcare Market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2021 to 2028. COVID-19 pandemic has created a burden on healthcare systems. Moreover, many patients were hesitant to visit hospitals owing to fear of contracting COVID-19. This in turn increased the demand for telehealth including real-time virtual health services. For instance, MDLive, a telehealth platform based in the U.S. witnessed a 95% increase in virtual visits and a 300% increase in bookings in the first half of 2020.

Moreover, many remote healthcare vendors, healthcare providers, and the government are taking aid of introducing various platforms to tackle COVID-19. For instance, in April 2021, major digital patient monitoring and real-time virtual health providers Cloud DX, Maple, and Curatio announced their partnership to launch a COVID-19 home monitoring program in Canada. This program will include digital automated monitoring technology along with disease management support and clinical oversight via virtual care. Many hospitals are adopting tele-ICUs to provide effective and efficient treatment to COVID-19 patients and reduce the burden on hospital staff. Such initiatives using technologies to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic are estimated to drive the market.

The rise in healthcare costs, increasing burden of diseases, shortage of hospital beds, and shortage of hospital staff is estimated to drive the market in near future. Moreover, increase penetration of the internet, increasing adoption of smartphones and wearable devices, and increasing spending on healthcare IT is supporting the market growth. Many patients, providers, and insurance companies are adopting technologies owing to their advantages such as enhanced quality of care, low cost, and high efficiency.

Remote Healthcare Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global remote healthcare market on the basis of service, end-user, and region:

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Remote Patient Monitoring, Real Time Virtual Health and Tele-ICU.

The tele-ICU segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.7% in 2020. Initiatives, collaborations, and partnerships undertaken by the key stakeholders are driving the segment.

The remote patient monitoring segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growing adoption of wearable devices, the internet, and smartphones are driving the growth of the remote patient monitoring segment.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Payer, Provider, Patient and Employer Groups & Government Organizations.

The provider segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.2% in 2020. This is owing to the high adoption rate of remote healthcare technologies by hospitals to reduce the growing burden on healthcare systems.

The patient segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of real-time virtual health and remote patient monitoring services by patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. .

Remote Healthcare Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Key players operating in the market are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product development to expand product portfolio and geographic presence.

Some prominent players in the global Remote Healthcare market include

Advanced ICU Care

BioTelemetry

Koninklijke Philips

Teladoc Health

Vivify Health

AirStrip Technologies

Medtronic

InTouch Technologies

American Well

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Order a free sample PDF of the Remote Healthcare Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter