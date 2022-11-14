Nasal Cannula Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Nasal Cannula Industry Overview

The global Nasal Cannula Market size is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. The rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases and the growing geriatric population contribute majorly to the growth of the market. The lifestyle changes, rising percentage of smokers, climatic conditions, and the increasing air pollution attributes majorly to the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases.

Moreover, the current Covid-19 pandemic has further propelled the demand for medical devices worldwide. The surge in the adoption of the single-use nasal cannula was prevalent in all the settings, including hospitals, home settings, and care centers. Furthermore, the medical device witnessed a surge in demand during the pandemic facilitating oxygen delivery in all settings, including hospitals and home care.

The development in the medical device by different key players of the market has further propelled the adoption due to innovation in the nasal cannulas to provide more flexibility and comfort to the patients. The recent developments in high-flow nasal cannula facilitate expanding the usage at low-level healthcare settings or home use leading to further market growth.

Nasal Cannula Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nasal cannula market based on type, material, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Low Flow and High Flow.

The low flow segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 64.4% in 2020. The adoption of low flow nasal cannula is growing in the home care, ambulatory, and long-term care settings where the patient is in a stable state and low or medium concentration is required.

The high flow nasal cannula segment is growing rapidly owing to the rise in adoption of high flow nasal cannula to provide respiratory support to severely ill patients and the recent developments that expand the usage of high flow nasal cannula in low-level healthcare settings or home use.

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Plastic and Silicone.

The plastic nasal cannula dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 86.0% in 2020 owing to the low cost and easier availability to provide more comfort and flexibility to the patients, including the long-term users.

The silicone-made nasal cannula is gradually being adopted especially by long-term oxygen therapy patients who are allergic to plastic material, experience nasal and skin irritations, and inflammations.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, Long Term Care Centers and Others.

The hospital segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.5% in 2020 owing to the growth in the adoption of high-flow nasal cannulas for severe respiratory distress needing high flow oxygen denotes the higher market share of the hospital in the end-use segment.

The long-term care center segment is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to growth in the geriatric population. In addition, an increasing number of patients suffering from long-term respiratory distress is also expected to drive the demand for long-term care centers.

Nasal Cannula Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing adoption are the factors attributing to the market growth of global nasal cannula. Moreover, the current Covid 19 pandemic has led to high demand for nasal cannulas in most of the countries and the key players increased the production to meet the demand swiftly.

Some prominent players in the global Nasal Cannula market include

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Vapotherm Inc.

ResMed Inc.

Fairmont Medical

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd.

Salter Labs

