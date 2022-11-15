O’Donnell & Naccarato Acquires Miami Firm Douglas Wood Associates, Opens Orlando Office

Philadelphia, PA, United States, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a leading structural engineering firm headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, has acquired Miami-based Douglas Wood Associates (DWA) as part of the firm’s larger strategic vision to expand its footprint in key markets nationwide. Simultaneously, O&N announced the opening of an additional office in Orlando to support O&N’s rapidly expanding client base in Central Florida.

DWA brings its 30-year track record of excellence and deep-rooted South Florida market knowledge to the growing O&N team, providing a full suite of creative services for all types of buildings and structures. The acquisition places O&N among one of the largest purely structural engineering firms in the country.

“O&N’s continued expansion into Florida has been a key aspect of our growth strategy, and we have found a valuable partner in DWA,” said Anthony Naccarato, PE, SE, F.ASCE President of O&N. “Their outstanding service and unsurpassed reputation in the Florida market, coupled with O&N’s structural engineering excellence, scale of projects, and production capacity, make this acquisition a natural fit for both firms.”

Founded in 1981, O&N has grown from a three-person company into one of the nation’s most prominent consulting structural engineering firms. With offices in Philadelphia, New York City, Mountainside, New Jersey, Indianapolis, and now Miami and Orlando, the firm designs solutions for projects valued at more than $4 billion each year and is responsible for the design of more than 1,000 projects annually across the United States.

Consistent with O&N’s long-term strategic vision, the merger will combine Douglas Wood Associates’ longstanding local Miami relationships with O&N’s vast project experience, significant resources, and national reach to position the firm for continued growth in Florida and beyond.

“Our decision to join O&N allows us to continue DWA’s legacy, while also tapping into new markets and opportunities for growth,” said Douglas Wood, PE, President of DWA. “O&N’s core values are aligned with ours, and we are proud to join forces with one of the most reputable names in structural engineering.”

The acquisition is effective as of September 29, 2022. O&N will welcome 23 employees from DWA, which will operate as Wood / O’Donnell & Naccarato. The combined firm will be registered to perform design and restoration services in all 50 states.

Wood / O’Donnell & Naccarato has completed a number of notable healthcare projects in the Florida market for Ascension Sacred Heart Health, Baptist Health, Jackson Health, and is currently working with Orlando Health. The firm also has a robust roster of commercial, cultural and historic rehabilitation projects, including The Town Center at Boca Raton, Bal Harbour Shops, FSU’s Morcom Aquatic Center, The Space Shop Self Storage in North Miami, The Biltmore Hotel Miami Coral Gables, Trinity Cathedral and the Freedom Tower in Miami.

About O’Donnell & Naccarato

O’Donnell & Naccarato is a structural engineering firm operating nationally from our offices in Philadelphia, New York City, New Jersey, Indianapolis and now Florida with strong experience in every major vertical construction sector. O’Donnell & Naccarato supports the entire lifecycle of a building starting with the initial structural design to renovations and ultimately to restoration.

As a partner to design professionals, owners and institutions, our objective is to incorporate each stakeholder’s demands of form, function, schedule and budget into each engagement. For more information, visit www.o-n.com.