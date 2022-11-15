Leica M11 Protector with insertable AirTag®

Posted on 2022-11-15 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Koblenz, Rhineland Palatinate, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Oberwerth announces a great innovation in camera protectors!

  • Oberwerth announces the market launch of a protector (TagCase®) that its owner can always locate by means of a hidden AirTag®.
  • Theft or simple misplacement of expensive cameras is thus defused
  • The hidden, inconspicuous installation makes it difficult for thieves to steal the protector.
  • Externally, the protector is indistinguishable from a regular protector (half case)
  • TagCases® available in different colors and finest leathers

Oberwerth announces the launch of a new, innovative TagCase® that allows photographers to hide an Apple AirTag® inside the half case base plate.

Leica-M11-Protector

Oberwerth’s new TagCases® usher in a new era of camera protectors: Half Cases become smart – thanks to an innovative inner pocket, an Apple AirTag® can easily be inserted into the TagCase® and hidden there. It is no longer visible from the outside or to third parties, giving the photographer the chance to easily find the camera and TagCase® via the smartphone, even in the event of theft.

The installation of the “invisible” AirTag® is very easy. After simple installation, the AirTag® disappears invisibly so that an uninvolved third party cannot easily notice and remove it. In this way, the camera can be found again at any time via a smartphone.

About Oberwerth: Oberwerth is a brand that has been established for almost 5 years and aims to offer sustainable, high-quality bags and accessories of casual chic. The company lovingly handcrafts all products using the best materials available while adhering to the highest environmental standards.

Further information about AirTag® at: https://oberwerth.com/collections/half-cases

Press contact:

B&F Oberwerth GmbH & Co. KG
Friedrich-Mohr-Straße 13
56070 Koblenz, Germany

Moritz Witzel
E-Mail: info@oberwerth.com
Phone: +49 (0)261 9888 2444
https://oberwerth.com/

###

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution