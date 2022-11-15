The Barker Team Welcomes a New Agent 

Phoenix, USA, 2022-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new real estate agent to their team, Samantha Weber.

Samantha Weber was born and raised in Alaska and has lived in Arizona since 2016. She attended Arizona State University where she majored in Mass Communication & Journalism with a concentration in Digital Audiences. Samantha began her real estate career in Alaska where she worked as an assistant to residential and commercial real estate brokers. Later, she joined a property management brokerage where she created marketing campaigns, broker/agent emails, social platform strategies, and dynamic content, had regular communication with local media, and used web analytics to observe website traffic and conversions across different platforms.

As a licensed Realtor of The Barker Team, Samantha represents buyers through the home-buying process. Her hobbies include attending local sporting events, concerts, and family events throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

“We are thrilled to have such a great asset joining the team,” commented Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Year in and year out, The Barker Team is among the top real estate teams here in the Valley of the Sun. Their professional team of Realtors and licensed assistants offer progressive thinking, a wealth of knowledge, a world of experience and the skill to make your next Real Estate transaction a positive and satisfying experience!

Rich Barker has been practicing Real Estate for over a decade. He has created a Team with other like-minded agents to form the best team in the state of Arizona. Together, we have built a professional team of Realtors that are ready, willing and able to help buyers, sellers and investors fulfill their dreams. The agents of The Barker Team participated in the sale of over $300 million in homes each of the last 10 years.

