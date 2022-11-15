Domain Rooster’s 2022 Domain Name and Website Services Benefit Startups and Small Businesses

DomainRooster, one of the leading domain registrars and web hosting companies, provides a variety of goods and services to clients who are just getting started with or expanding their online businesses.

Historically, DomainRooster has primarily been used for domain name registration and web hosting services. However, DomainRooster has evolved their platform over the years to offer a wider range of products and services that cater to the everyday entrepreneur. Many of the tools DomainRooster now offers are designed to help entrepreneurs start and grow their business online. From website building tools, to digital marketing resources, many customers now use DomainRooster’s services to create their websites or online stores when starting a business. In this regard, DomainRooster is used for establishing an online presence and building brand for small businesses. DomainRooster offers a full portfolio of products and services to customers of all skill levels. However, the vast majority of what DomainRooster sells can be condensed down to a few main categories: Domain names, Web hosting, Website builders, Managed WordPress hosting, Professional email & Microsoft ,365 Web, security & backups, SSL certificates, Online marketing tools, Domain names are the number one product that DomainRooster sells and is known for. With 84+ million domains registered through the company, this makes DomainRooster the world’s largest domain registrar. Web hosting is another product DomainRooster has long offered its customers from the start, along with domain name registration services.

Among these hosting categories include:

Shared Web Hosting

WordPress Hosting

Business Hosting

VPS Hosting

Dedicated servers

Shared web hosting is a type of hosting plan offered by DomainRooster that is meant for the use of basic websites. It is also the most economical type of hosting that DomainRooster provides. There are currently four different plan tiers to choose from with DomainRooster’s Linux based shared web hosting. The differences in each plan primarily relate to performance and processing power, storage space, number of databases, and the number of websites that can be hosted under a single plan.

DomainRooster WordPress Hosting

WordPress Hosting is another type of web hosting that DomainRooster offers. WordPress Hosting is a web hosting plan that is specific to the needs and hosting requirements of WordPress websites. Also referred to as Managed WordPress Hosting, this web hosting plan is designed for simple set up and easier management of WordPress websites. With WordPress Hosting, many aspects of WordPress management are automatically handled for the customer right out of the box.

Another type of web hosting that DomainRooster offers is Business Hosting. These web hosting plans offer users more power and performance than a traditional shared hosting plan, but still retain the ability to manage in a similar fashion. However, unlike shared hosting, customers do not have to share server resources with other users such as CPU, RAM, and memory resources.

DomainRooster VPS Hosting

VPS Hosting is another type of hosting option offered through DomainRooster. VPS stands for Virtual Private Server and DomainRooster offers two different types of VPS hosting, including: Self Managed VPS Hosting, Fully Managed VPS Hosting, Under the self-managed option, the user manages their own virtual user. With the fully managed option, DomainRooster handles the server management for the customer. Dedicated server hosting is the highest level of web hosting offered by DomainRooster. It is also the most powerful hosting option and provides users with the greatest amount of control possible from their hosting plan. Similarly to their VPS hosting plans, DomainRooster’s dedicated server hosting plans come with two options to choose from: Self Managed Dedicated Server Hosting, Fully Managed Dedicated Server Hosting, With the self-managed option, the user manages their own dedicated server. With Fully Managed Dedicated Server Hosting, DomainRooster handles server management tasks for the customer.

Self Managed Dedicated Server Hosting

Similar to Self Managed VPS Hosting, Self Managed Dedicated Server Hosting is another advanced option offered by DomainRooster best leveraged by individuals and organizations with strong technical expertise in server administration. System administrators, developers, and other users of Self Managed Dedicated Hosting are granted root access and along with SSD or HDD drives on state-of-the-art bare metal servers for complete control and configuration flexibility. Self Managed Dedicated Server Hosting is best for customers who require the most power and control from their hosting environment and that have advanced server administrative skills to manage their own dedicated server.

Fully Managed Dedicated Server Hosting

DomainRooster also offers Fully Managed Dedicated Server Hosting as an alternative to their self managed option. With this plan type, the user still receives the benefits and resources of a dedicated server, but DomainRooster handles the server management tasks for the customer.

Examples of these services include:

Apache optimization

MySQL optimization

HTTP/2 server configuration

Advanced performance analysis

Firewall rule configuration and intrusion prevention

Server hardening

PHP configuration

This option is ideal for users who require the power and benefits of a dedicated server, but that do not want to manage their server on their own. Advanced technical support is also offered 24/7 to managed dedicated customers.

DomainRooster Website Builder

Another product that has gained popularity over the last few years is DomainRooster Website Builder. DomainRooster Website Builder is an online editing and publishing tool used to create websites without any coding or web development knowledge requirements. It is a drag and drop website building solution that makes it simple for users to create a website quickly and easily. Users simply select a template related to their business or industry and then populate the template with content, such as pictures and text using the built-in editor. Website Builder also includes some bundled marketing tools such SEO and email marketing with certain plans. DomainRooster’s Website Builder comes with many features for users right out of the box that help simplify the process of creating a website and establishing an online presence for small businesses.

DomainRooster Online Store

DomainRooster offers an Ecommerce website builder plan for customers who want to sell their products online called DomainRooster Online Store. This plan comes with all the standard features of the other DomainRooster Website Builder plans, but includes several other built-in features that simplify the set up and management of an online store. In addition, Online Store customers can also connect their Ecommerce website to popular marketplaces such as Instagram, Google, Etsy, eBay, Facebook, and Amazon. This allows users to sell from more places on the web and manage sales from those marketplaces from a single and consolidated Online Store dashboard. For DomainRooster customers already signed up with a Website Builder plan, switching to Online Store is as simple as upgrading plans.

Email & Microsoft 365 from DomainRooster

Professional email along with Microsoft 365 is another product DomainRooster offers to businesses. More simply, the offering is called Microsoft 365 from DomainRooster. With this product, customers can sign up to use a professional email address that contains their domain name. DomainRooster offers two stand-alone products where customers can sign up to use Microsoft 365 email only, also known as Microsoft Outlook. However, DomainRooster also offers higher tier plans that provide users with a professional email address, plus the Microsoft 365 Office suite of apps as well.

SSL Certificates

A product DomainRooster has long offered its customers to help protect and encrypt their websites are SSL certificates. SSL certificates not only help protect sensitive data, but they also signal to visitors that a website is authentic and trustworthy. In addition, SSL certificates may also have a positive impact on SEO as search engines tend to favor sites that are served over an encrypted HTTPS connection vs. a non-secure HTTP connection.

DomainRooster provides a service platform for businesses all over the world. Our goal is to equip our global client base, as well as budding business owners everywhere, with all they need to succeed in today’s digital economy.