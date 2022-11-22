Redpoint West Lafayette Offers Convenient Student Housing

West Lafayette, Indiana, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint West Lafayette is pleased to announce that they offer convenient off-campus housing for Purdue University students. The complex offers comfortable housing solutions for students who prefer to live close to campus to maintain their independence.

Redpoint West Lafayette features various floorplans, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom units. Students can live alone or with friends or random students through the roommate matching program. Each student signs a separate contract for a per-person rental rate that includes Internet access, furnishings, and trash disposal. Bus service is available for convenient transportation to the nearby campus.

Redpoint West Lafayette has created a comfortable lifestyle for university students with features like a 24-hour fitness center, a coffee bar, and outdoor grilling stations. A new clubhouse was recently added to the complex. Social events occur throughout the year and are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the convenient student housing options can find out more by visiting the Redpoint West Lafayette website or calling 1-765-250-9900.

About Redpoint West Lafayette: Redpoint West Lafayette is an off-campus housing community serving Purdue University students. The complex offers various options to give students a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to campus to attend classes and on-campus activities. The per-person rental rate offers students peace of mind.

Company: Redpoint West Lafayette

Address: 2900 Snowdrop Dr.

City: West Lafayette

State: IN

Zip code: 47906

Telephone number: 1-765-250-9900