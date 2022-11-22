STEMart Launches Microbial Identification Services to Test Microbial Contamination

New York, USA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — STEMart, a U.S.-based provider of comprehensive services for all stages of medical device development, has recently introduced Microbial Identification and Strain Typing services with unmatched accuracy from the most relevant bacterial, filamentous fungi, and yeast reference libraries, enabling laboratories to utilize the latest identification and typing methods, thus fully characterize isolates without additional capital investment and staff training.

During manufacturing, microbial contamination can be derived from various locations and sources, including human handling, air/particulate matter, water, surface contacts, raw materials, and even final products. STEMart now offers customers Microbial Identification and Strain Typing services, performed following bioburden testing, environmental monitoring, tissue testing, microbial limits, and BI with positive results. Nevertheless, thanks to the microbial database and trend data solutions relevant to the medical device industry, STEMart is now capable of delivering the most accurate results for its customers.

The identification methods include Gram Staining and Genetic Identification. Gram staining is usually the first test required in bacterial identification. Meanwhile, this procedure examines isolated colonies for colony morphology, Gram response, and cell morphology. It utilized purple stain based on crystal violet dye, named after its inventor, the Danish bacteriologist Hans Christian Gram. Typical Gram-positive bacteria include Bacillus, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, and Clostridium, while Escherichia coli, Helicobacter and Salmonella are Gram-negative. It should be noted that since some bacteria are Gram-variant, they are not suitable for Gram staining.

Meanwhile, Genetic Identification is usually performed with Gram Staining to ensure a pure culture and to further determine whether the unknown organism is a bacteria or yeast. This also provides information on the phenotypic component, making the identification more comprehensive. Genetic Identification applies DNA instead of traditional biochemical reactions. To further elucidate, DNA is isolated from the culture, the 16S rDNA gene fragment is amplified utilizing PCR, and PCR amplicons are purified to remove contaminants. The unknown sequence is then sequenced and compared to the MicroSeq library. In addition, public databases can be searched if no matches are found in the MicroSeq library, and the top ten sequences are selected based on the maximum identity score.

With extensive expertise in Microbiology & Sterility testing, STEMart can provide Microbial Identification and Strain Typing services followed the ISO 11737, the USP, and USP, which give guidelines for microbial identification by pure culture, with a “successive streaking of the colony of interest in a quadrant pattern.”

If you have additional questions about Microbial Identification and Strain Typing services for medical devices or would like to know more about STEMart’s medical device development service, please visit https://www.ste-mart.com.

