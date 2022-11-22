Market Valuation Of Crop Protection Chemicals Is Projected To Reach US$ 122.1 Bn By The End Of 2031

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Crop Protection Chemicals market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Market revenue of crop protection chemicals is slated to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2031, with total market valuation reaching US$ 122 Bn by 2031, thanks to continued government and private sector investments aimed at improving overall agricultural output to meet the high food demand of a growing population across geographies.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Crop Protection Chemicals market.

Key findings of the Crop Protection Chemicals market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Crop Protection Chemicals. Additionally, the Crop Protection Chemicals market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Crop Protection Chemicals market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Crop Protection Chemicals vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Crop Protection Chemicals market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Crop Protection Chemicals market.

Crop Protection Chemicals price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Key Segments as per Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Survey

· By Crop

Crop Protection Chemicals Grains & Cereals Crop Protection Chemicals Pulses and Oilseeds Crop Protection Chemicals Fruits and Vegetables Others (Plantation Crops, etc.)



· By Product

Herbicides Insecticides Fungicides Others (Rodenticides, etc.)



· By Source

Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals Bio-based Crop Protection Chemicals



· By Form

Liquid Crop Protection Chemicals Solid Crop Protection Chemicals



· By Mode of Application

Foliar Seed Treatment Soil Treatment



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Crop Protection Chemicals market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Crop Protection Chemicals companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Crop Protection Chemicals which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Crop Protection Chemicals Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Companies have been heavily investing in the research & development of newer crop protection solutions and focussing on geographical and capacity expansion, so as to further improve their overall market presence. Some of the recent developments in the market include-

Corteva Agriscience, announced its new Resicore® XL corn herbicide for the 2022 season in July 2021. It’s a three-mode herbicide that works both before and after emergence.

Corteva Agriscience announced in March 2021 that it will adopt Qalcova active for spinosad and Jemvelva active for spinetoram to provide farmers with best-in-class insecticide solutions. Together, these two organically derived active components will give farmers with efficient pest control alternatives for over 250 crops throughout the world.

Rotam CropSciences Ltd., a worldwide agricultural solution provider specialising in crop protection, announced the opening of a Krpros in Brazil in March 2021. A method for making the chemical element copper available to crops for an extended length of time. As a result, the plants’ defences will be strengthened, and they will be more resistant to key crop diseases.

Key Market Players Listed:

Bayer CropScience AG

ChemiChina Corporation

BASF SE

Corteva Agriscience

UPL Limited

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Ltd

Sumitomo Chemicals

American Vanguard Corporation

ISAGRO Spa

Bioworks Inc.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Syngenta International AG

