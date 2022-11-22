Worldwide Demand For Faux Finish Coatings Industry Is Expected To Surpass A Market Value Of US$ 13 Bn By 2031

Newly released data from Fact.MR’s market analysis shows that the global demand of faux finish coatings reached nearlyby the end of 2020. Growth is being fuelled by an increase in refurbishing and renovation projects across residential and commercial settings. The industry is expected to surpass a market value ofsurpassing a CAGR ofby 2031.Expansion of the architecture and construction industry coupled with various infrastructure initiatives taken up by governments is fuelling sales across regions. For instance, The Architects’ Council of Europe launched the European Framework for Sustainable Buildings on 27th January 2021, after several years of development of testing. This framework is a new European approach to assess and report on the sustainability performance of buildings, throughout their life cycle.

Key Takeaways from Faux Finish Coatings Market Study

Demand for wall glazing faux finish coatings to fuel sales, accounting for 40% of global demand

Rise in application in building & construction sector to drive growth of stakeholders in the faux finish coatings industry

U.S to be a highly lucrative market, poised to expand at a CAGR of over 6%.

Germany to remain at the forefront of the European market, garnering 45% revenue share

China to emerge as the East Asian hegemon, generating US$ 2 Bn in revenue by 2031

Indian faux finish coatings market poised to expand at over 5% CAGR through 2031

U.K, Italy, Canada and France to take the spotlight for manufacturers of faux finish coatings

“Rising demand for imitating various materials such as wood, marble, and others, in wall and furniture surfaces, is catalysing sales of faux finish coatings,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global faux finish coatings market is fragmented in nature, and thriving on key players. In order to remain in their high positions, these key players are emphasizing on developing more advanced and broader range of products.

The Coil Coatings division of Sherwin-Williams Company launched a new platform for its polyester technologies- PolyPREMIER™ in December 2020.

Prominent Key players of the Faux Finish Coatings market survey report:

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co.

Axalta Coating Systems

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Faux Effects International

Jotun

PPG

AkzoNobel

RPM International Inc.

BASF Coatings

Asian Paints Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

Coating Type Plaster Faux Finish Coatings Metallic Faux Finish Coatings Wall Glazing Faux Finish Coatings Marbleizing Faux Finish Coatings Other Faux Finish Coatings



