Global Demand For Amniotic Membrane Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 14% by 2032– Fact.MR Study

Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis By Product (Cryopreserved, Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane), By Application (Surgical Wounds, Ophthalmology), By End-Use, By Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

The global amniotic membrane market is valued   at US$11.12 billion in 2032  and is projected to grow at a CAGR of   14% during the forecast period 2022-2032   . The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing cases of accidents and the growing awareness of the benefits of the amniotic membrane.

Prominent Key  Players of Amniotic Membrane Market Survey Report:

  • Alliqua BioMedical Inc.
  • Amnio Technology LLC
  • Applied Biologics LLC
  • Human Regenerative Technologies LLC
  • DermaSciences
  • Katena Products Inc.
  • MiMedx Group Inc.
  • Skye Biologics Inc.
  • Amniox Medical Inc.
  • Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Key market segments covered in the global Amniotic Membrane Market

  • By product

    • Cryopreserved amniotic membrane
    • Dehydrated amniotic membrane

  • through application

    • Amniotic membrane for surgical wounds
    • Amniotic membrane for ophthalmology
    • amniotic membrane for other applications

  • According to end use

    • amniotic membrane for hospitals
    • Amniotic membrane for ambulatory surgical centers
    • Amniotic membrane for special clinics
    • Amniotic membrane for academic and research institutes

