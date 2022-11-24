Maple Water Sales Will Have Reached US$ 570.62 Mn by 2031

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Maple Water market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

During the historic outlook, the global maple water market witnessed a significant growth, reached US$ 200 Mn in value as of 2020, according to a latest report by Fact.MR. The substantial growth in the maple water market was influenced by growth in the health-conscious population and upsurged demand for organic and natural food products. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Maple Water market.

Key findings of the Maple Water market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Maple Water. Additionally, the Maple Water market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Maple Water market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Maple Water vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Maple Water market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Maple Water market.

· Maple Water price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2021-2031

Key Segments Covered

· Nature

Conventional Maple Water Organic Maple Water



· Packaging Type

Maple Water Bottles Maple Water Cans Maple Water Tetra Packs Maple Water Pouch/Flex/Bottle



· Sales Channel

Maple Water Sales via HoReCa Maple Water Sales via Modern Trade Maple Water Sales via Departmental Stores Maple Water Sales via Convenience Stores Maple Water Sales via Drug Stores Maple Water Sales via Online Retailers Maple Water Sales via Other Retailers



· Flavour Type

Unflavoured Maple Water Flavoured Maple Water



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Maple Water market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Maple Water companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Maple Water which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Maple Water Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground

In July 2021, MapleMama is changing its brand name to Samara while cutting the sugar content in half across its popular line of organic sparkling fruit drinks to address contemporary consumer preferences.

In March 2021, ARTHUR – Troll Bridge Creek Inc., makers of KiKi Maple Water, announced an expansion into Loblaw’s Brand locations including Your Independent grocers, Valu-Mart and City Mart.

Key market Players Listed:

Drink Simple

Vertical Water

Lower Valley Beverage Company Ltd.

Belorganic Naturprodukte

Eau d’Érable Pure Oviva Inc.

Maple 3

Happytree Maple Water

Sibberi Ltd.

SEVA Maple Water

WAHTA Maple Water

For More Insights:

