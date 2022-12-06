Lark Chapel Hill Makes Student Living Comfortable

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 2022-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Chapel Hill is pleased to announce that they are making student living more comfortable for individuals attending the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Residents will enjoy an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus to attend classes and on-campus activities.

Lark Chapel Hill provides one-bedroom student apartments for individuals who prefer to live alone and two, three, and four-bedroom options to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. On-site parking is available for an additional fee for individuals bringing their vehicles to campus.

Lark Chapel Hill offers a comfortable lifestyle with access to all community amenities included in the rent. Students can enjoy a pool with a sundeck, a poolside clubroom, a 24-hour fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and indoor bike storage. Pets are welcome in the complex, and social events are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable student living environment can find out more by visiting the Lark Chapel Hill website or calling 1-919-590-5000.

About Lark Chapel Hill: Lark Chapel Hill is an off-campus housing community catering to University of North Carolina Chapel Hill students. Individuals can enjoy an independent lifestyle to enhance the college experience. The per-person rental rate eliminates concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent.

Company: Lark Chapel Hill

Address: 602 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

City: Chapel Hill

State: NC

Zip code: 27514

Telephone number: 1-919-590-5000