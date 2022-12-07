University House TCU Offers Spacious Student Apartments

Fort Worth, Texas, 2022-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — University House TCU is pleased to announce that they offer spacious student apartments for individuals attending Texas Christian University. The off-campus housing complex allows students to live independently while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus events.

University House TCU provides various floorplans for students, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom units. Students can choose to live alone in a one-bedroom apartment or share a larger apartment with friends or random students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water and sewer. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

University House TCU offers everything students need for daily living, including a 24-hour fitness center, private MIRROR fitness rooms, a clubroom with TVs, a grilling area, and a rooftop lounge with a wood pellet smoker. Ground-level retail is available, and pets are welcome to stay in the apartments. Shopping and dining are one block away from the complex, and the college is two blocks away.

Anyone interested in learning about the spacious student apartments available can find out more by visiting the University House TCU website or calling 1-817-926-0448.

About University House TCU: University House TCU is an off-campus housing complex offering apartments to TCU students. The complex allows students to enjoy an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus. Students have access to everything they need to live comfortably during college.

