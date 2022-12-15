Global Indian International School (GIIS), leading global international school network picks Nagpur for its 17th campus worldwide

Nagpur, India, 2022-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Indian International School (GIIS), a leading global network of premier international schools and a member of Global School Foundation (GSF), has launched its 17th Smart Campus in Nagpur (Maharashtra). It currently has 16 campuses across Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE and India. The campus to be operational by February 2023 is spread across 6.5 acres and will have 500-seater auditorium, a Design & Innovation Lab besides radio, TV & Visual art studios. GIIS’ award-winning 9 GEMS framework balances excellence in academics with sports, performing arts, entrepreneurship and character development. With a dedicated team of experienced and enthusiastic educators and state-of-the-art campuses, GIIS provides students a holistic growth environment that fosters students’ all-around development thereby contributing to a large talented pool of GenZers.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, GIIS India said, “Our Founder & Chairman Atul Temurnikar hails from Nagpur and it has been his desire for long to give back by setting up one of the best international schools in the region here. Its’ that desire combined with the rapid growth of the city as an IT, logistics and aerospace maintenance hub that has led to our 17th global campus coming up right here in Nagpur. We have left no stone unturned in ensuring a state-of-the-art, new-age powered and technology-assisted smart campus for GenZers here.”

In his message to the assembled media, Atul Temurnikar, Co-founder and Executive Chairman, GIobal Schools Foundation, said, “For long have been wanting to give back to my home city by building a smart campus that will empower young minds here to discover their true potential, hone their skills and develop their personality to be successful global citizens. Today am delighted to see that desire and dream becoming a reality. The new campus will redefine what parents and students in this region have been used to and will boast of globally proven teaching best practices and new-age learning methodologies.”

About Global Indian International School: Founded in 2002, Singapore-based GIIS, a global network of premier international schools under GSF, offers a combination of international and Indian curricula from kindergarten to Grade 12. These include the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP), Cambridge IGCSE, IB Primary Years Program, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Global Montessori Plus program. GIIS’ award-winning 9 GEMS framework balances excellence in academics with sports, performing arts, entrepreneurship and character development. It operates 16 campuses across Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE and India. GIIS is a member of the Global Schools Foundation

(GSF) which is observing completion of 20th year. It has been recognized worldwide for high standards of governance and academic excellence, winning 450+ awards for providing quality education. Strong academic results year after year and accolades in allied fields such as sports and art are testimony to gold standards set by GIIS schools in the field of education.

