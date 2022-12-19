Venkateshwara Students win gold in the Athletics & Tug Of War events

Venkateshwara Students won 2 golds in Athletics & Tug of war events winning 7 medals in total.

Azha Khan, an MBA student of Shri Venkateshwara University & Captain of the National Tug of War team, won gold at the event.

Noida, India, 2022-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Noida College of Physical Education & MD University Rohtak played host to the 53rd Inter colleges athletics meet wherein 2000 players took part in the running, throw & jumping events.

The athletics decathlon event saw 60 colleges taking part in the 3 day event.

The Venkateshwara Institute of Computer Science & technology (VICST) student Mr. Narendra Kumar, won gold by winning the first position in the Athletic Decathlon event held at Greater Noida.

Mr Narendra Kumar pursuing BP.Ed.from VICST won gold by grabbing the first position in the athletics event. The college management honoured both the winners by felicitating them on the college campus.

The Group Chairman Dr Sudhir Giri, Pro chancellor Dr Rajiv Tyagi & the Meerut Campus Director Dr Pratap Singh, complimented Narendra Kumar & Aza Khan for their feat & wished them a glorious future.

Those present included the Pro VC Dr Rakesh Yadav, Registrar Dr Piyush Pandey, Director of Education Dr B C Dubey, Principal Dr Sanjay Tiwari, & the Registrar Dr Ravi Shankar.

Also present were Mr. Deepak Kumar, Brajpal Singh, Abhishek Maheshwari, Ankit Choker, Pooja Singh, Pooja Sharma, Arun Sharma, Vidisha, Priti & Sharmila Solanki

Also gracing the occasion was the Team Manager Mr. Abhinav Rana & the Media In charge Mr. Vishwas Rana among others.

