Cloud Radio Access Network Industry Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth by 2030

C-RAN is used in virtualizing networks and that network is used and customized for an individual need of applications, services, devices, customers, and operators. All telecom companies are developing 5G services, the race between the telecom companies for becoming the top leader in 5G delivery is expected to boost C-RAN investments market. There is concern of the efficient use of spectrum and network resources to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The rising demand for 5G network technologies is expected to increase the demand for C-RAN network solutions and services in the coming years.

The open broadcast of wireless architectures makes access to consumer privacy in unauthorized manner. For this Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) network protocol architecture, malicious attacks can take place in different ways. C-RAN is inherited from Cognitive Radio Networks (CRNs) and has a wireless network at its core, it can also faces common security threats such as Primary User Emulation Attack (PUEA) and Spectrum Sensing Data Falsification (SSDF) attacks. As a comparatively new network architecture, due to its transmission and self-deploying nature, it faces more serious security threats and trust problems than traditional wireless networks and CRNs.

Cloud Radio Access Network Industry Market Segmentation:

Cloud Radio Access Network Industry Market, by Components

Solution

Services

Cloud Radio Access Network Industry Market, by Deployment

Centralized

Cloud

Cloud Radio Access Network Industry Market, by Network

5G

4G

3G and 2G

Based on the region, the Cloud Radio Access Network Industry Market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the Cloud Radio Access Network Industry Market. Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the global cloud radio access network industry market during the forecast period.

Cloud Radio Access Network Industry Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Cloud Radio Access Network Industry Market:

Nokia

Huawei

Ericsson

ZTE

NEC

Cisco

Samsung

Altiostar

Fujitsu

Intel

Mavenir

ASOCS

Radisys

CommScope

Artiza Networks

Anritsu

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Established companies in the market with a major market share

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

Cloud Radio Access Network Industry Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

