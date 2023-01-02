Geomembrane Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Jan 02, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Geomembrane Industry Overview

The global geomembrane market size was estimated at USD 1,986.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing shale gas production capacity in the U.S. and Canada, coupled with an increase in mining activities in South America are expected to drive the market for geomembrane over the forecast period. The global construction and mining sector is experiencing limited growth as a result of the economic slowdown induced by the Covid-19 crisis. As a result, due to poor market sentiment and the disruption caused by the pandemic, the market has suffered a setback.

In the U.S., the widespread use of geomembranes for waste and water treatment, as well as for the collection of leachate, is driving the market for geomembrane. In addition, the extensive use of calendaring technology in the U.S., on account of the capability to process engineering polymers, will aid market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the easy availability of polypropylene, which is a major raw material, due to the high prevalence of petrochemical industries is expected to remain a favorable factor.

Increasing infrastructure spending and increased awareness of water management are projected to fuel the market for geomembrane. Furthermore, increasing activities related to environment protection, civil construction, and groundwater protection are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. However, variations in crude oil prices are a major factor limiting the growth of the geomembranes industry. The majority of geomembranes’ raw materials are petroleum-based, making them subject to crude oil price fluctuations. The price of raw materials is directly impacted by changes in crude oil prices.

The market player’s key strategies are technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D operations. There are several companies in the market, and no single business has a majority share of the market to influence it. However, the market for geomembrane is consolidated by the top few businesses accounting for the overwhelming share.

Geomembrane Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the geomembrane market on the basis of raw material, technology, application, and region:

Geomembrane Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) HDPE LDPE EPDM PVC Others

Geomembrane Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Extrusion Calendering Others

Geomembrane Application Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Waste Management Water Management Mining Lining Systems Others

Geomembrane Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Geomembrane market include

GSE Environmental

CETCO

Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd.

Carthage Mils Erosion Control Company, Inc

NAUE GmbH & Co., KG

JUTA Ltd

Solmax International Inc.

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Nilex, Inc.

Bridgestone America

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Anhui Huifeng New Synthetic Materials Co., Ltd.

