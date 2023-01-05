VFC Engineering Offers Expert German Automotive Repairs

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — VFC Engineering is pleased to announce that they offer expert German automotive repairs. Standard auto repair shops often don’t have extensive experience working with imported vehicles, making it challenging to find a shop to perform the necessary repairs on German-made cars.

VFC Engineering offers a team of technicians trained and experienced in working with German-engineered vehicles to give their customers confidence that their cars are in good hands. Their team provides auto repair services for Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Mini, Porsche, and Volkswagen vehicles. They use the latest technology to diagnose the issue and provide prompt, reliable repairs that get their customers back on the road as quickly as possible.

VFC Engineering guarantees all repairs they complete with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty on parts and labor. Their team uses OEM parts and understands how German vehicles work, giving customers confidence in their repairs. They have proudly served their customers for over 20 years, completing all the necessary repairs to keep cars running smoothly.

Company: VFC Engineering

Address: 4659 N. Ravenswood Ave

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60640

Telephone number: 1-773-275-4832