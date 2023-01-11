The Sustainable Touch to Adventure: Eco-awesome paddle boards from Sea Lion Boards

Excellent for core strength and sheer pump adrenaline for the nerves, paddle boarding is on every adventure enthusiast’s bucket list. If you are into paddle boarding, and searching for an 11ft Paddleboard in the UK or supinflatable paddle board Sea Lion Boards can be your one-stop destination to get a sustainable range of paddle boards.

England, UK, 2023-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Sustainability is a by-product of consistent and conscious efforts for the environment, and Sea Lion Boards has stepped up to embrace eco-friendly measures in its supply chain. For every product you buy, 1% of the revenue is donated to charities of your choice that adhere to the UN sustainable development goals. In addition, the bloom deck pad is one of the most imaginative concepts of the brand. The board deck pads are made with algal biomass that offsets on average about 1,070 hours of smartphone usage per paddleboard.

A spokesperson from Sea Lion Boards said: “sustainability comes from within. Even the tiniest efforts towards protecting the planet can do wonders in the long run, and we are putting our 100% to create an impact in the long run.” Ranging from recycled PET Water Bottles fabric, and board bags to the handles everything is thought about and the biggest impact possible is being made. While the rucksack and grab handles are made from natural rubber instead of petroleum-based neoprene, the paddles are infused with plant-based bio-resin. The SUP brand breaches and promotes zero per cent plastic packaging, and the designs of their products are built to be adventure-ready, stable, and eco-aware. Need more information on 11 paddle board? Get in touch with the experts now!

Website: https://www.sealionboards.com/